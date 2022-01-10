Girls basketball spotlight: Liberty Christian off to impressive start with eye on another state title

And the Eagles are winning those games as well.

Now, all of a sudden, the success at a higher level has the players wondering how they would do as a full-time MSHSAA institution.

“We’re still a relatively small school,” Clark said. “For years our enrollment has fluctuated. Now, we’re a little more stable and our enrollment is higher than it was. Hopefully, we’ll be able to take the full plunge later on.”

Liberty Christian, which has around 60 students on the high school level, would be a Class 1 school by enrollment if it decided to move in with the public and private MSHSAA schools.

So far, the Eagles are 6-0 this season against MSHSAA schools. Their best effort came in a 51-44 win at Elsberry, a strong Class 3 school with an 8-4 record. They also knocked off Clopton, a Class 2 school that is better than .500.

Plus on Saturday, Liberty Christian earned a 47-32 victory against Pacific, a Class 5 school. That victory helped Liberty Christian advance to face Grandview (6-2) at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the championship game of the Bourbon tournament.