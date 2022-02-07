Girls basketball spotlight: Luehmann tries to help Father McGivney roll into Class 1A postseason

GLEN CARBON — Father McGivney senior Charlize Luehmann knows her days of domination over little brother Tristan are about to come to a close.

Yet she still clings to bragging rights when the basketball-playing siblings face off for a little one-on-one in the driveway of their home in Troy, Illinois.

The matchups used to be rather one-sided with Charlize, who is three years older, taking Tristan to school on a regular basis.

But now that Tristan, a freshman, is in the middle of a growth spurt at 5-foot-10, the spirited contests are much closer.

"It still gets pretty heated," said Charlize, who stands 5-9. "Neither of us likes to lose."

Charlize hasn't been doing much losing as a standout for Father McGivney's girls basketball team.

She recently became the third player in the short history of the Glen Carbon school to pass the 1,000-point plateau in her career.

And part of that success can be attributed to Tristan, who took his lumps but managed to get in a few licks of his own.

"They used to go at it pretty hard, but they always seemed to resolve any problems on their own," said Joanna, mother of the two. "As a boy, he always wanted to be better than her. But now that he's sprouted up past her, it hasn't made her happy."

Tristan admitted to a long losing streak. But he is looking forward to the day down the road when he can finally one-up big sister.

"It's not yet," Tristan said. "But it's getting there."

Actually, the siblings have helped each other polish their games. Tristan is on the Father McGivney freshman and junior varsity boys basketball teams.

Charlize is a major force on the girls team, which has compiled a 21-8 record.

The Griffins are looking to make some noise when postseason play begins next week. They open the Class 1A Carlyle Regional at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 with a semifinal game against Christ Our Rock (17-9).

Luehmann is helping lead the way. Her aggressive post play gives her team a strong inside-outside game. Luehmann, who is averaging a team-best 14 points and six rebounds, can also hit from long range.

"She's a physical player and her ability to use her body near the basket is how she gets most of her points," Father McGivney coach Jeff Oller said.

Explained junior teammate Julia Stobie, "She just finds a way to score when she gets it near the basket."

Luehmann passed the 1,000-point mark in the first half of a 54-20 win over the Hardin Calhoun junior varsity team in the second round of the Carrollton Tournament on Jan. 26. The contest was stopped and her feat was announced to the crowd. Luehmann was given the basketball as a souvenir.

A week later, she was honored again prior to a home game against Waterloo. Luehmann had to be pushed out on the court by her teammates to accept the ovation from the crowd.

"I wasn't too comfortable," she said. "It was truly an honor. But at the time, I was thinking more about the game."

Oller knew his standout was not comfortable in the spotlight. But he felt she should be recognized in front of the home crowd.

"She's doesn't like attention," Oller said. "That's just the way she's always been."

Luehmann has developed from a timid freshman to destructive post player.

Oller was forced to throw her into the fire as a freshman due to a rash of injuries.

"I was pretty scared," Luehmann said. "I couldn't come out of my shell and I ended up struggling with my confidence. I didn't want to shoot because I didn't know what the older girls on the team would think. I just worked really hard and figured if I did, I'd get better."

Even Joanna wasn't sure her daughter would be able to handle the quick ascension.

"It made me nervous," Joanna said. "It's just a different dynamic. She was coming from a small catholic school as an eighth-grader and now she's playing against girls that are so much older."

Luehmann needed a few games to adjust before finishing her freshman campaign with 184 points — an average of 5.8 per contest. She completed the season with a flurry and averaged 9.4 points as a sophomore and 15.4 as a junior.

Part of her metamorphosis can be attributed to a turnaround at free-throw line. She hit at 38.1 percent as a freshman before slowly improving to where she is knocking down foul shots at 72 percent clip. She hit all 11 free throws Dec. 6 in a 55-24 win over Althoff.

"It was just practice, just keep shooting them whenever I could," Luehmann said. "After my freshman year, I started working on my form and just kept getting better."

Luehmann has scored a career-best 25 points on four different occasions — the last came in a 52-46 win over Piasa Southwestern on Jan. 15. She has scored at least 10 points in 12 of her last 13 games.

Although she has flashed enough talent to possibly become a college player, Luehmann is not interested in taking her game to the next level. A straight-A student with a weighted 4.68 grade point average, she plans on studying mechanical engineering at Lipscomb University in Nashville.

But for now, Luehmann is concentrating on ending her high school career in style.

The Griffins reached the super-sectional round two years ago before losing to Lewistown 64-46 with a berth in the state tournament on the line.

"I feel like we just a little confidence and then we can play with anybody," she said.

