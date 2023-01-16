Girls basketball spotlight: Lutheran St. Charles answers questions during impressive start

Erin Luttschwager considered wearing a sign.

The Lutheran St. Charles girls basketball coach simply was tired of answering the same old question.

Cougars sophomore standout Jordan Speiser missed the first five weeks of this season with a foot injury.

And Luttschwager was not about to put a timetable on her return.

"Everywhere I went it was, 'When is Jordan coming back? How long before Jordan comes back?' " Luttschwager recalled.

So Luttschwager gave thought to hanging a sign around her neck to provide the canned answer.

"She'll be back when she gets back," Luttschwager said. "That's all I could tell them — over and over again."

Speiser, a first team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection last season, has returned.

But it has been the Cougars' ability to forge on for 33 days without their standout that has made this season memorable.

Lutheran St. Charles (12-2) compiled an 8-2 mark without Speiser and her 25-point per game average.

The other players considered it a challenge to make up for the temporary loss.

"She's a huge part of our team and we were down a little bit," senior Megan Aulbert said. "But we're not just a one-player team and this was the time to show that."

Added sophomore Chole Reed, "We knew we had to step up and work a little harder — and that's just what we did."

Aulbert and Reed helped the Cougars kick their game to a higher-level.

Junior Ally Auringer and freshmen Kyrii Franklin and Kennedy Stowers are among the Cougars' other players who have come up big in Speiser's absence.

"Our December was really tough and we threw them right into the fire," Luttschwager said. "They thrived on the competitiveness in tough situation against tough teams."

Aulbert scored 10 or more points in every game but one when Speiser was out of the lineup. Aulbert posted seven double-doubles during that stretch.

Auringer had 18 points in a 51-40 win at Union on Dec. 19. Reed began the campaign with back-to-back strong scoring performances including an 18-point effort in a win over St. Charles West.

One of the Cougars' losses without Speiser was a 57-51 setback against Alton, which is unbeaten at 19-0.

"We've got a well-rounded team," Luttschwager said. "It's always been next person up. We had conversations with those kids. They knew some of their roles needed to change."

Speiser, a NCAA Division I prospect, returned in limited duty Dec. 27 against Holt. It took her a few games to round into form. But now she appears to be close to 100 percent. She scored 24 points Jan. 9 in a conference victory over Duchesne.

The Cougars, who are riding a nine-game winning streak, have become a legitimate state contender with the return of Speiser.

Lutheran St. Charles posted a 56-53 win Wednesday at Helias in what Luttschwager said was one of the biggest regular-season wins in the history of the program. Helias, which is in Class 5 along with the Cougars, entered the contest ranked No. 1 in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association statewide poll.

Aulbert had 16 points and 14 rebounds in that contest. Stowers added 11 points.

"There was no secret formula," Luttschwager said. "They just played hard and executed."

The Cougars beefed up their schedule with a potential state-title run in mind. They face Vashon, which is No. 1 in the Class 4 rankings, on Feb. 9. Five days later, they take on defending Class 4 state champion John Burroughs before concluding the regular campaign against traditional toughie Cardinal Ritter.

"We really believe we can play with those teams," said Aulbert, who has signed with Tennessee Tech University of the Ohio Valley Conference. "Getting (to state), it's in the back of our minds. But right now, we're doing pretty well. I don't want to jinx anything."