Girls basketball spotlight: New Haven catches fire at perfect time to earn Class 2 sectional appearance

NEW HAVEN — Brenna Langenberg stared at the tiny screen on her phone.
The New Haven High sophomore watched helplessly as her girls basketball teammates dropped their season opener to Clopton in late November.
Isolated due to COVID-19 quarantine, Langenberg sat at home viewing the game on a grainy feed sent by her mother, who was at the contest. The talented guard could only hang her head during the Shamrocks’ eight-point loss.
“For me not to be there, it felt sad,” she recalled.
Across the tiny Franklin County town of 2,068, junior Peyton Sumpter was struggling with the same feelings.
She watched a video stream on her computer with identical emotions.
“You want to be there to help,” said Sumpter, who also was on coronavirus lockdown. “But you can’t.”
Langenberg and Sumpter may not have been there for the 46-38 setback to Clopton in the opening round of the Montgomery County Invitational.
But the dynamic duo was certainly around for the rematch.
And Langenberg and Sumpter each played a huge role in a big-time revenge victory.
New Haven got even Thursday with a 62-27 win over Clopton in the Class 2 District 5 championship game in Clopton.
The 43-point reversal gave the Shamrocks their sixth district crown in the last 11 years and their first since 2018.
New Haven (10-13) will host Scotland County (20-5) in a Class 2 sectional at 6 p.m. Wednesday in downtown New Haven.
Langenberg got the ball rolling in the district title game by hitting a pair of 3-pointers to stake her team to a 6-0 lead. Both baskets came in front of the large Clopton cheering section.
“It quieted everybody down,” Langenberg said.
Sumpter took over from there, pouring in a career-best 18 points as the Shamrocks rolled out to a 36-16 lead at the break.
“We pressed them and never let them get into their half-court offense,” New Haven coach Doug Peirick said. “We turned them over a lot and got a lot of easy baskets. All the girls did everything they were supposed to.”
The Shamrocks struggled at times during the regular season. They sat at 5-8 and 7-13 and had losing streaks of four and three games each.
But another revenge win — a 45-44 triumph over Four Rivers Conference foe Owensville on Feb. 19 — seemed to signal a light bulb moment for the players. Owensville had won an earlier meeting 67-33 on Jan. 25.
“It took us a while, but right after that we got our confidence up,” said junior guard Mackenzie Wilson, who leads the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game. “We started looking like a team, playing together.”
Langenberg also felt the triumph over larger Class 4 Owensville was a turning point in the campaign.
“After that win, we started feeling super confident,” she said. “The whole team was back together and we came out stronger than ever.”
The Shamrocks have won three in a row and have used quick getaways to start both postseason wins. They bolted out to a 12-0 lead in a 68-38 win over Van-Far in the semifinal round of the district tournament.
Wilson, a 5-foot-6 sparkplug, is the heart of the team. In addition to her scoring prowess, she also leads the squad in steals (83) and assists (114). Her buzzer beater was the biggest shot in the win over Owensville.
Sumpter averages eight points per game but is on fire of late, scoring at a 15.5 clip in the postseason.
Senior forward Hannah Rethemeyer is pulling down a team-best 6.1 rebounds. Madison Langenberg, Natalie Covington, Grace Faris, Jessica Underwood and Ellie Westermeyer are big contributors as well.
The Shamrocks have played an extremely strong schedule. Of their 23 games, 20 have come against larger opponents in Classes 3-6.
That rugged slate will come in handy this week during crunch time.
“I thought we were going to be this good all year long,” Peirick said. “We just never jelled until the last week or so. Now things have finally started clicking.”