Girls basketball spotlight: New Haven catches fire at perfect time to earn Class 2 sectional appearance

The 43-point reversal gave the Shamrocks their sixth district crown in the last 11 years and their first since 2018.

New Haven (10-13) will host Scotland County (20-5) in a Class 2 sectional at 6 p.m. Wednesday in downtown New Haven.

Langenberg got the ball rolling in the district title game by hitting a pair of 3-pointers to stake her team to a 6-0 lead. Both baskets came in front of the large Clopton cheering section.

“It quieted everybody down,” Langenberg said.

Sumpter took over from there, pouring in a career-best 18 points as the Shamrocks rolled out to a 36-16 lead at the break.

“We pressed them and never let them get into their half-court offense,” New Haven coach Doug Peirick said. “We turned them over a lot and got a lot of easy baskets. All the girls did everything they were supposed to.”

The Shamrocks struggled at times during the regular season. They sat at 5-8 and 7-13 and had losing streaks of four and three games each.

But another revenge win — a 45-44 triumph over Four Rivers Conference foe Owensville on Feb. 19 — seemed to signal a light bulb moment for the players. Owensville had won an earlier meeting 67-33 on Jan. 25.