Jedi has grown quite bored the last few weeks.

The 18-year-old mixed Pintaloosa quarter horse is starved for action. His normal riding partner, New Haven High senior Brenna Langenberg, is engrossed in a different activity these days.

Langenberg has helped the Shamrocks basketball team along a postseason run that has put them in the state tournament for the first time since 2014.

So for now, the talented point guard is more concerned with making long-range jumpers instead of romping along the trails of Franklin County.

"The only bad part about getting this far is that I haven't been able to ride him for about three weeks," Langenberg said. "When basketball season is over, that's the first thing I'm going to do — go catch him and ride him."

The two have such a great synergy Jedi probably understands the situation.

"He's my best friend," said Langenberg, who has owned Jedi for six years.

On the basketball court, the Shamrocks (17-10) have reached the final four for the fifth time in school history. They will face St. Joseph LeBlond (27-3) in a Class 2 state semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center on the Missouri State University campus in Springfield.

Tipton (29-1) and Norwood (23-6) meet in the other semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday, and the winners face off for the state title at 8 p.m. Saturday at JQH Arena.

New Haven will be looking for its second championship to go along with a Class 1 crown in 2002.

And a horse-loving teenager has played a key role in the Shamrocks' late-season flourish.

Langenberg has turned in a pair of eye-popping performances the past two weeks. She poured in 25 points in a 50-40 triumph over highly touted East Carter in a quarterfinal contest Saturday. in Farmington

Just 10 days earlier, the 5-foot-6-inch spitfire tallied a career-high 33 points in a district win against Valley Caledonia.

"She always does a lot for us each and every night," New Haven coach Austin Peirick said. "The last month or so, she's really come into her own."

Some of the credit for that transformation can go to Jedi, who provides a much-needed respite from the grind of a long basketball season.

Langenberg normally rides him a couple hours each week.

But the Shamrocks have played eight high-pressure games over the past 31 days, which leaves her little time for those enjoyable jaunts.

"When I'm riding, it takes my mind off of basketball, which is good to do every once in a while," Langenberg said. "Sometimes I'll tell him about my feelings and stuff like that."

New Haven sophomore forward Alayna Lagemann is aware of the special role Jedi has in Langenberg's life.

"Riding horses and playing basketball, those are her favorite things to do," Lagemann says. "Nothing is even close."

Lagemann remembers asking if she could hop on Jedi for a minute just to revel in the experience.

"She immediately told me, 'No,' " Lagemann said. "She told me that I might get bucked off. So I wasn't going to take any chances."

Langenberg loves Jedi so much that she included him in her senior picture portfolio.

"Just her being around that horse, I think it's a quiet space for her," Peirick said. "It allows her to get away for a while."

Langenberg broke into the starting lineup for the first time this season. She averaged 10 points per game last winter and was selected as the sixth girl of the year in the Four Rivers Conference.

This season as a starter and heart of the group, she tops the team in scoring at 15.8 points per game. Langenberg has scored 25 points or more seven times this season, including back-to-back 28-point explosions on Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.

Peirick, who is in his fourth season at the helm, challenged Langenberg to be more of a leader this winter.

She accepted the assignment and has come through with flying colors.

"Last year, I held a lot back," Langenberg said. "I feel like I didn't play to my full potential. I wasn't giving it my all. This year, I've finally realized that this is my last year in green and white (school colors). I want to give it my all for my coach and my teammates.

"And I want to win."

Lagemann noticed the difference right away.

"She's just turned into such a great player," Lagemann said. "We wouldn't be the team we are without her."