Girls basketball spotlight: O'Fallon's Dowell adds more to an already impressive resume

Shannon Dowell thought that changing the name of an inbounds play would serve as a laughable moment for her O'Fallon High girls basketball teammates.

So during one of her initial practices as a freshman three years ago, Dowell came up with a different moniker for an inbounds set to get a chuckle from her teammates.

Following instructions from Panthers coach Nick Knolhoff, Dowell started to run "Bulldog," which he whispered into her ear.

Instead she shouted out, "Doggie, Doggie" to the other four players.

"Everybody sort of stopped and laughed," said Dowell, now a senior and one of the top players in the area.

Knolhoff didn't think it was funny. He was surprised a newbie would insert her own language into the team lexicon.

"I subbed her out and put someone else in there," Knolhoff recalled. "Then it was time for her to run a little."

Dowell was just trying to lighten the mood — but it backfired.

"He didn't like it too much. He threatened to put me on (junior varsity)," she said.

Fast forward three years.

The same scenario occurred at a Panthers practice last week.

Knolhoff called for Blue Jay. Dowell simply referred to the play by its initials, BJ. Again, her teammates roared with laughter.

But this time, Knolhoff simply grinned.

Yes, Dowell has earned a measure of respect with her outstanding play over the last three campaigns.

"I couldn't be mad at her," Knolhoff said. "It was just Shannon being Shannon."

Shannon being Shannon has worked well the past few years in Panthers nation.

Now, with four key starters returning including Dowell, O'Fallon is in position to make a serious run at a Class 4A state tournament berth.

"All the pieces are there," Knolhoff said.

Dowell has developed into one of the top two-way players in the southern half of the state.

The 5-foot-10 inch guard signed a letter of intent last week to attend Illinois State University. She choose the Redbirds over a host of NCAA Division I schools clamoring for her services, including St. Louis University and Missouri State University.

Dowell is considered the team clown by her teammates. Her ability to relax the group at crucial times has helped the Panthers to a 66-14 mark the past three seasons.

And according to Knolhoff, Dowell has kicked her game up another level in the offseason.

"She's always been able to get to the rim and become a consistent scorer," Knolhoff said. "Recently, she's added an outside shot that's going to surprise some people."

Dowell credited the new weapon in her arsenal to her summer club team, Phee Elite. The Under-17 squad featured many of the best players in the Midwest.

"She was always really good," O'Fallon senior teammate Laylah Jackson said. "This just makes her so much better."

In the past, Dowell scored the majority of her points by simply blowing past opponents on the way to the basket.

Now, she has become a more complete player.

"Each and every year, she keeps getting better and better," Knolhoff said.

Dowell broke into the starting lineup as a freshman and has been a stalwart ever since. She averaged 10.2 points per game as a ninth-grader and helped the Panthers break a 35-game losing streak to Southwestern Conference rival Edwardsville with a 61-58 win on Feb. 24, 2020.

Last winter, she averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds, both team highs. In addition, she scored 10 or more points in 27 of 29 games. Dowell finished the season on a roll, pumping in 20 or more points in three of the final four contests including a 23-point effort in a 60-50 sectional semifinal loss to Edwardsville.

Her most dramatic performance came early in the season when she scored on a driving layup with 2 seconds left in overtime to propel the Panthers past Chicago area toughie Whitney Young 56-54.

Dowell enters this year No. 5 on the all-time scoring list at the St. Clair County-school with 1,051 points. If she stays healthy, she will likely climb up to the No. 2 spot.

But Dowell has more than just individual goals on her mind.

The Panthers appear poised to make some serious noise this time around. They open their season Saturday with a pair of home games — at 11 a.m. against Decatur MacArthur and at 3:30 p.m. against Whitney Young.

"We think we're going to be really good," Dowell said.