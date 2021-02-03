Girls basketball spotlight: Restovich twins work to drive Visitation toward success

“Shooting has always been my thing, I’m always working on my shot,” Annie Restovich said. “Last year, I was tied for fourth (in 3-pointers per game) and my goal has been to beat that this year. I do more than work on just shooting. Kate and I have been playing together since we were younger and we try to find one another out there. We know how we both work. I know she tries to take it to the basket and I’m working hard to get it to her in that sense. It helps having her know how I am and how we play together. I look for her and she does the same for me.”

Both sisters have eclipsed the 20-point mark on multiple occasions this season with Annie scoring 26 in a win over Clayton Nov. 23 and Kate hitting 20 multiple times, with the most recent coming in a loss to Whitfield Jan. 5.

While the pair does, indeed, work well together, Kate was quick to add that the entire Vivettes squad has been tight this season and, while the record isn’t where anyone would like it to be, the fact that Visitation has won two of the last three games with victories over Metro and Timberland is encouraging in both the short and long term.

The fact that the team has scored 160 points in its last three games to bring the season average up to and average of 45.5 points per game is a great sign.