Girls basketball spotlight: Restovich twins work to drive Visitation toward success

Visitation sophomores Annie Restovich and Kate Restovich are very competitive in everything they do.
The twin sisters — Annie is older by roughly 13 minutes — don’t mind getting after it, whether it’s on the basketball court, the field hockey turf or the soccer pitch.
Perhaps the only competition that either doesn’t mind losing lies in when it comes to who has to drive home from practice.
“Usually it’s Annie who drives home, but she wants us to switch off sometimes,” Kate Restovich said. “It’s fun to be able to joke around about it.”
And it’s not as if there is a level of seniority involved in the decision process as to who gets behind the wheel.
“We’re pretty equal, we don’t usually talk about who’s older,” Annie Restovich said. “We did a drill at practice last week and whoever won had to drive home. Sometimes Kate drives home and, after practice, she has to ice up her back, so I pull the car up for her. I do drive sometimes.”
As it turns out, Kate is the one who does more of the driving when it comes to the basketball court as the younger twin has earned most of her points this season by finding her way to the basket while Annie does well from beyond the 3-point arc.
The pair lead the team in scoring for Visitation (5-12) as Annie averages 14.2 points per game on the strength of her area-best 64 3-pointers made while Kate is averaging 11.9 points a game.
“Shooting has always been my thing, I’m always working on my shot,” Annie Restovich said. “Last year, I was tied for fourth (in 3-pointers per game) and my goal has been to beat that this year. I do more than work on just shooting. Kate and I have been playing together since we were younger and we try to find one another out there. We know how we both work. I know she tries to take it to the basket and I’m working hard to get it to her in that sense. It helps having her know how I am and how we play together. I look for her and she does the same for me.”
Both sisters have eclipsed the 20-point mark on multiple occasions this season with Annie scoring 26 in a win over Clayton Nov. 23 and Kate hitting 20 multiple times, with the most recent coming in a loss to Whitfield Jan. 5.
While the pair does, indeed, work well together, Kate was quick to add that the entire Vivettes squad has been tight this season and, while the record isn’t where anyone would like it to be, the fact that Visitation has won two of the last three games with victories over Metro and Timberland is encouraging in both the short and long term.
The fact that the team has scored 160 points in its last three games to bring the season average up to and average of 45.5 points per game is a great sign.
“It’s not only helpful, it’s fun that we can use each other out there because we know one another so well,” Kate Restovich said. “We feed off each other. It’s easy to know when each of us is getting hot and that really helps us get into a groove. It takes the whole team to be successful but I think the fact that we know each other so well helps us succeed and the team feeds off that success. I think it’s great that the whole team works so hard and that hard work is paying off.”
Visitation coach John Sheridan said that the general make-up of the Restovich twins is a coach’s dream.
Sure, their skill and work ethic are great, the coach said, but just being the people they are helps teammates gravitate to them.
“So much of their attitude, the way they make other players around them better, that’s big,” Sheridan said. “The way they practice, you can tell somebody taught them how to shoot correctly because their form is perfect. They’re just great teammates. This is my 27th year coaching and, with Annie, I hate to leave someone out, but I can’t think of someone who shoots better than her. Kate just does so much, as well. She can drive and just find her way to the basket. It’s amazing to think they’ll be here for two-plus more years.”
Annie Restovich said that both she and Kate are excited about the future prospects for Vivettes basketball, both the rest of this season and beyond.
“We’ve been working hard toward our main goals, district and Westminster,” Annie Restovich said. “Most of the rest of our schedule are winnable games. We play a hard schedule and, even though we don’t win all the time, it helps us prepare for the future. We’re getting great experience and getting better.”