Girls basketball spotlight: Scherzinger leads Ursuline to first district title in 33 years

A four-year varsity stalwart, Scherzinger didn’t waste any time making an impression on Ursuline coach Jeff Stevens.

“Her freshman year her first game she didn’t start,” Stevens said. “She made a huge impact and she’s started ever since. It’s been great to really see her grow.”

Scherzinger scored her 1,000th point against St. Charles on January 12. She’s scored 1,186 career points and, had the coronavirus pandemic not taken a bite out of the beginning of the season, could very well be closing in on the school’s all-time scoring mark of 1,296.

The Bears were put into four weeks of quarantine at the end of November and into December. They didn’t begin their season until Dec. 21, nearly a full month after teams could begin playing.

It was during those times that Scherzinger was concerned about whether or not her senior season would happen.

“It was discouraging,” she said. “I was thinking we might not play at all.”

Stevens had the team do what it could over Zoom by watching film or doing conditioning and ball handling drills. Anything to keep the group’s spirits up until they were cleared to return to the gym.