Girls basketball spotlight: Scherzinger leads Ursuline to first district title in 33 years

Hannah Scherzinger glanced at the clock as time ticked away in the district championship game on Friday.
In the past, this is where things would unravel for the Ursuline basketball team. It’s a particular type of torture knowing the season is on its last few seconds and when the buzzer sounds it’s over.
All of it.
No more games. No more practices. The locker room becomes a mournful place. Tears come by the bucket.
“It was so upsetting,” Scherzinger said. “I always felt bad for the seniors.”
But this year things didn’t unravel. Instead, Scherzinger and the Bears found themselves on the other side of the spectrum. The clock wasn’t holding off a wave of sadness.
It was a countdown to a party.
For just the second time in school history and the first time since 1987, the Ursuline basketball team won a district championship when it beat Summit 48-38 at home.
Ursuline (11-8) travels to Union (16-1) for a Class 5 sectional at 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association online record book, the Bears have never advanced beyond the sectional round.
Scherzinger was the catalyst for Ursuline this season. A 5-foot-9 point guard, she leads the team in points per game (15.7), rebounds per game (7.7), total assists (51), total steals (43), free throws attempted (102) and free throws made (72).
A four-year varsity stalwart, Scherzinger didn’t waste any time making an impression on Ursuline coach Jeff Stevens.
“Her freshman year her first game she didn’t start,” Stevens said. “She made a huge impact and she’s started ever since. It’s been great to really see her grow.”
Scherzinger scored her 1,000th point against St. Charles on January 12. She’s scored 1,186 career points and, had the coronavirus pandemic not taken a bite out of the beginning of the season, could very well be closing in on the school’s all-time scoring mark of 1,296.
The Bears were put into four weeks of quarantine at the end of November and into December. They didn’t begin their season until Dec. 21, nearly a full month after teams could begin playing.
It was during those times that Scherzinger was concerned about whether or not her senior season would happen.
“It was discouraging,” she said. “I was thinking we might not play at all.”
Stevens had the team do what it could over Zoom by watching film or doing conditioning and ball handling drills. Anything to keep the group’s spirits up until they were cleared to return to the gym.
Scherzinger is one of four seniors that have been the backbone of the program during their tenure. Ali Adrian, Maria Cavato and Maggie Hodge made an impact on the varsity as freshmen then became starters as sophomores.
“The experience we’ve gained the last four years is incredible,” Scherzinger said. “The four of us are best friends. We’ve grown up together in high school.”
They’ve grown up together on the basketball court, but that time is coming to an end, one way or another. Scherzinger decided not to pursue basketball at college. She’s been accepted to the University of Missouri where she expects to be a regular student and a ringer for an intramural team.
Actually, that’s not quite right. Scherzinger is no, “regular student.”
Her 4.3 grade point average speaks to that. As does her rigorous academic coursework that includes advanced placement calculus, advanced placement statistics and advanced placement government. Her academic work was good enough to make her a Chancellor’s Award recipient at Mizzou.
Somehow she manages to balance those intense courses with playing a varsity sport at a high level. No easy feat, but Scherzinger learned along the way what it would take to get where she wanted to go.
“Going to bed at ridiculous hours to get ahead,” she said. “Doing homework on Friday night to get ahead on my stuff.”
Homework? On a Friday night? Even before COVID-19?
Yup.
“As long as I’m ahead, I can’t be behind,” Scherzinger said.
Before the pandemic, she’d squeeze in studying after school and before basketball practice. Any sliver of time she can find, Scherzinger uses it.
“If I’m one step ahead, I can use that time for other things like getting extra basketball work,” she said.
That extra work might have been the difference this year for the Bears. The last two seasons, Ursuline played in a district championship game only to be foiled by Gateway STEM last year and Miller Career Academy the year before. Each season in Stevens’s tenure the goal was to win that elusive district title and then see what happens.
Now that the Bears have done it, it was better than they could have imagined.
“It’s been really crazy,” Scherzinger said. “It’s amazing to experience it with this great group of girls. I walked into class (Monday) to people cheering. All the teachers knew. It was such a cool day.”
Ursuline will have its hands full on Wednesday. Led by Arkansas State signee Reagan Rapert, who averages more than 24 points per game, Union has been dominant this season. On average, Union has outscored its opponents 64-33. It is undefeated at home and ended its own 35-year district championship drought last week. The Wildcats can score in bunches in a hurry and they make their opponents miserable on the defensive end, too.
“They really apply a lot of pressure,” Stevens said.
It’s going to be a tall task, but one the Bears welcome. They’ve been together at practice the last few days, something none of them have done this late into the season. They’re savoring their time together and doing what they can to extend it.
“We’re preparing for the pressure,” Scherzinger said. “We need to handle the ball well. We need to show up.”
Scherzinger will be there with her nerves of steel, her years of experience and three of her best friends by her side. She’s right where she wanted to be the last four years, regardless of what happens when the clock’s final seconds tick away.