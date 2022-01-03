Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles

Jordan Speiser gets a reminder almost every day in practice.
The Lutheran St. Charles freshman girls basketball standout is not the best dancer in the world.
Not even close.
“Pretty bad,” Cougars coach Erin Luttschwager said. “But she doesn’t care. She’ll break one out at any time.”
Following a good play, Speiser is prone to doing the Dap. Or the Woah. Her moves crack up her teammates, who also realize Speiser's dancing skills are well behind her basketball abilities.
“It’s funny to see,” Lutheran St. Charles freshman teammate Chloe Reed said. “She can be silly at times.”
Speiser may take a lighthearted break in practice now and then.
But on the court, she is a two-way terror.
The 6-foot-1 winger leads the area in scoring at 25 points per game. Speiser also tops the area in 3-point shooting with just more than four bombs per contest.
She has made a major impact on the statewide landscape with an amazing start to the campaign.
At just 14 years old, she already has garnered interest from at least a dozen NCAA Division I coaches, including Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas, Illinois and Missouri State.
Speiser is ranked as the No. 1 freshman in the state by Missouri Girls Hoops and is listed as the 18th-best player in the country in the class of 2025 by Prep Girls Hoops.
She can shoot, rebound, pass and play lights-out defense.
“There’s not much she can’t do,” junior teammate Megan Aulbert added.
Except dance.
“I just like to do it a lot. It’s fun,” Speiser said. “It’ll be out of nowhere, just a random (move) that I think of.”
Luttschwager has had to keep Speiser in check on a few occasions.
“Sometimes, we’ll just have to rein her in,” Luttschwager said. “It’s like, 'OK, just get back on defense.' But she’s just having fun. I mean, she’s still a 14-year-old.”
Make no mistake, Speiser works hard on her game.
And it shows.
The Warrenton resident has spent countless hours in the gym and weight room ever since she got serious about basketball in fifth grade.
“It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said her father Bill, a former football player at Illinois State University. “There’s no magic potion. It’s just hard work.”
Speiser began turning heads across the country this past summer while playing for the Missouri Phenom of the EYBL, an Elite AAU travel team. She carried that momentum into the high school season while leading the Cougars to a 10-1 start, their fastest getaway since the 2018-2019 team won 11 of its first 12 games.
Part of that quick success comes from her club level experience. At age 12, she was making noise in the under-16 age group, butting heads with players four years older.
“She's been playing up every time she steps on the court,” Bill said. “That’s helped her get better fast.”
Speiser can handle the basketball with the finesse of a guard. She can also do damage in inside, thanks to her size and muscular frame.
“Once she gets the ball in her hands, she’s hard to stop,” Luttschwager said. “She can do a lot of things on both ends of the court. She just wants to be the best player she can be.”
Speiser is hitting 49.7 percent from the field (99 of 199), including 45 of 107 (42 percent) from 3-point range.
Most importantly, Speiser is a consistent threat offensively. She has scored at least 14 points in all 11 games and has passed the 21-point mark nine times.
“My goal at the beginning of the season was 20 points a game,” Speiser said. “I feel like I’m succeeding.”
Speiser is just as adept at handling the attention that comes with being a nationally ranked performer.
“I don’t pay much attention to it, so I won’t let it go to my head,” she said. “When I hear it, I feel like it’s really cool that I have the ability to do that. It motivates me to keep playing really well.”
Speiser helped the Cougars to a first-place finish in the St. Dominic tournament last week with a 32-point performance in a 65-52 win over Fort Zumwalt South in the opening round. She also scored 31 points in a loss to St. Charles West on Dec. 3. The Cougars avenged that defeat with a 59-42 win over West in the title game at St. Dominic.
“I don’t think she has any idea how good she is,” Reed said.
Speiser also played soccer and softball while growing up before dropping the other sports to concentrate on just basketball.
“Sometimes you have to remind people that, yes, she’s just a freshman, she's still learning a lot things,” Luttschwager said. “I’m proud of her growth over the first month, the adjustments she’s made. And with her work ethic, she’s only going to get better.”