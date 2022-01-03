Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles

“My goal at the beginning of the season was 20 points a game,” Speiser said. “I feel like I’m succeeding.”

Speiser is just as adept at handling the attention that comes with being a nationally ranked performer.

“I don’t pay much attention to it, so I won’t let it go to my head,” she said. “When I hear it, I feel like it’s really cool that I have the ability to do that. It motivates me to keep playing really well.”

Speiser helped the Cougars to a first-place finish in the St. Dominic tournament last week with a 32-point performance in a 65-52 win over Fort Zumwalt South in the opening round. She also scored 31 points in a loss to St. Charles West on Dec. 3. The Cougars avenged that defeat with a 59-42 win over West in the title game at St. Dominic.

“I don’t think she has any idea how good she is,” Reed said.

Speiser also played soccer and softball while growing up before dropping the other sports to concentrate on just basketball.

“Sometimes you have to remind people that, yes, she’s just a freshman, she's still learning a lot things,” Luttschwager said. “I’m proud of her growth over the first month, the adjustments she’s made. And with her work ethic, she’s only going to get better.”

