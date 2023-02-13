P.J. Krodinger doesn't have to look too far for motivation.

The St. Pius X sophomore guard simply glances down at her right wrist. That does the trick every single time.

Krodinger sports a tattoo in honor of her brother, Trey, who committed suicide on April 12, 2020.

The butterfly signage morphs into a semicolon, the national metaphor for suicide prevention.

It is a personal tribute that means the world to the feisty multi-talented fireball.

"I'll never forget him," Krodinger said.

Added her mother Laura, "Every time she is feeling a little overwhelmed, or anything else, she just looks at her butterfly."

P.J., short for Payten Jean, learned to play basketball in a rough-and-tumble manner, thanks in part to big brothers Trey, who was nine years older, and Conner, who is six years older.

The two boys spent many long hours, pushing and shoving little sister around on the basketball court at their 15-acre farm in De Soto.

Those bumps and bruises have paid big dividends.

The 5-foot-2-inch P.J. Krodinger had developed a toughness, an edge, that belies her small stature.

And the aggressive upbringing she gleaned from hanging around two older brothers helped mold her into the type of player she has become.

"You just won't find a tougher kid for her size," St. Pius coach Aaron Portell said. "I've known her since she was in the third grade and she's very special."

Krodinger has developed into a serious two-way threat in just one-plus season on the varsity level. She leads the Lancers in scoring at 15.5 points per game and also tops the club in steals with 70.

Plus, she has elevated her game even further over the last two weeks with 20 or more points in three of the last four games, including a career-best 28-point explosion in a win over St. Paul Lutheran of Farmington on Jan. 26.

"She's grown to the point where she's now a multiple threat," Portell said.

The Lancers, with Krodinger leading the way, are 20-3, won the outright Jefferson County Activities Association Small School division title and have won 14 successive games. It is the longest streak among area teams other than five-time defending state championship Incarnate Word, which has captured its last 91 consecutive contests, the longest running streak in the country.

And it is Krodinger's massive improvement from last season that has kick-started the 61-day run.

St. Pius' last loss was a 49-45 setback at Sullivan on Dec. 12.

Portell helped Krodinger improve her outside shooting to the point where she has canned a team-high 31 3-pointers in 115 attempts, a solid 27 percent from long range this season. Last season, Krodinger hit just 22 of 122 from beyond the arc for 18 percent.

The majority of her scoring came on nifty drives down the lane where she simply used her quickness to out-finesse and the opposition.

"Shooting outside wasn't that big of a change," Krodinger said. "I'm just practicing it more."

Explained Portell, "I told her, 'You don't have to drive all the time.' Slowly, she got more confidence in her shot."

Krodinger is hitting a nifty 45.1 percent from the field, many of those points coming far away from the basket.

"It's just made better all-around," Portell said.

Krodinger, who can squat 200 pounds, also has stepped up to become one of the leaders of the young unit. Shy and relatively quiet last season, she was chosen as one of the team captains earlier in the season after a take-charge performance in the Sullivan Tournament.

"It took her about 12, 13 games for her to be that vocal kid out there," Portell said. "She's still quiet. But she earned that captain (role) for us."

Krodinger also is playing with strong motivation after getting the tattoo the day after her 16th birthday. Laura said her daughter had wanted to honor Trey in that manner ever since his death.

"I didn't want to do it until after she turned 16," Laura said. "Then, it was an easy decision."

P.J. wouldn't trade those driveway battles with her brothers for anything. Not only did they add strength to her resolve, but they serve as cherished family memories.

"Both of her brothers knew that she's tiny and she'd end up playing against bigger players," Laura said. "They didn't give into her. They didn't let her win just because she was tiny and she was a girl."

Krodinger and her teammates are looking forward to the next several weeks as they attempt to make a serious Class 3 postseason run.

Last year, St. Pius won a district title before dropping a 37-32 decision to West County of Leadwood in the sectional round.

This time, the Lancers are determined to get to state. Their 14-game run is the longest since the 2009-2010 team won its first 15 contests.

And P.J. will have an ace up her sleeve, or on her wrist, during crunch time.

"Trey is always with her," Laura said.