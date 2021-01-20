Girls basketball spotlight: Timberland's Wilmsmeyer twins keep each other grounded

Schellert added that, while there is a definite difference between the two, in the end the Wilmsmeyers have the ultimate goal of the team’s success in mind.

“They’re just two different ball players and, until I got to know them last year, I didn’t know who was who,” Schellert said. “They’re sisters, they’ll get along one day and the next, and they’ll get after each other. They’re both pretty competitive so that throws a different dynamic into it. That (competitiveness) is a good thing for us.”

While the season has been an up-and-down one for the Wolves as the team has battled quarantines due to the coronavirus pandemic, there have been bright spots.

On Jan. 8, the Wolves took down a ranked St. Dominic squad 48-46 on the road after opening up a 16-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

“I think just having more experience this year helps and it’s a whole different team this year,” Leah Wilmsmeyer said. “I feel like the mindset, it’s a lot more encouraging, this year. We know that we have the talent and it’s fun to see the team put it together.”