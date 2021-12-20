Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster’s Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Brooke Highmark was not going to let her decimated left knee get in the way.
The Westminster High senior threw caution to the wind and attended a Luke Bryant concert late last summer.
With the assistance of crutches and a brace, Highmark enjoyed an event she was looking forward to all year long.
“I needed something that made me feel normal,” she said. “Something where I could be around friends.”
The country show was the first sign of a regular life for Highmark, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and a ripped meniscus just over a month earlier.
It marked a seminal moment in what should be a yearlong rehab stint.
A few weeks later, she 5-foot-8-inch guard attended a homecoming dance at the Town and Country-based school.
One of best pure shooters in the state did very little dancing.
It didn’t matter.
Highmark was back. At least socially.
“It was so good just to be doing things that before I took for granted,” she said. “It made me so happy.”
Highmark suffered a catastrophic injury while playing for her club team, Blue Star St. Louis, at an AAU tournament in Chicago.
“It was just a play I do every day,” Highmark said. “I came off a screen, pivoted and something in my knee just kind of snapped.”
At first, athletic trainers at the tournament told her she was fine. They explained her hamstring was tight and she could wrap it and go forward.
“They told me there was nothing structurally wrong,” she said.
Highmark returned home and got an MRI just to be safe.
The results came back like a cold slap in the face.
The top 3-point shooter in the area at 33% was grounded for at least a full year.
“I didn’t want to believe it, but it was there,” she said.
Highmark immediately underwent surgery, which went perfectly. She then began a grueling rehab stint that has now reached the halfway point. She is expected to be unable to go full throttle until sometime in July. She will not play for the Wildcats this season.
The injury itself is not uncommon.
The grace with which Highmark has accepted it, is rare indeed.
Rather than moan about the loss of her senior season, she has chosen to take the life lesson in stride. Highmark attends almost every game and practice session. Her support has played a key role in the Wildcats’ quick 5-0 start to the campaign.
“Just having her back watching and being here has meant so much to all of us,” Westminster senior guard Reilly Brophy said.
Highmark considers the Bryant concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre to be a turning point in her comeback.
“She couldn’t dance, but she could stand up cheer, and enjoy the music,” said Brophy who took her to the show. “She wobbled around a little bit. It was easy to see she was having a great time and it was fun just to watch her.”
Highmark accepted a scholarship to attend Belmont University in Nashville last December. She is expected to report to the Tennessee school at 100% next summer.
So far, Highmark has handled the mental and physical aspects of the injury in the best way possible.
“It was never a, “why did this happen to me?’ situation,” she said. “I felt bad for myself for maybe about a week. Then it was time to move on and do everything possible to get better and return to the kind of player that I was before this happened.”
Highmark turned in an exceptional junior season in helping the Wildcats to a 23-5 record and a berth in the Class 4 quarterfinal round. A first-team all-state selection, she averaged 18.5 points, four steals and three assists per game. She passed the 1,000-point career mark in mid-January.
Her pure shooting ability, along with uncanny playmaking skills, make her almost impossible to stop. She closed out the season by scoring at least 16 points in each of her last six games including a 27-point explosion in a 61-40 loss to eventual state champion Boonville in the elite eight contest.
Highmark was looking forward to going out in style with a big senior season.
Those hopes came crashing to an end in July.
“You hurt for her, it was really devastating,” Westminster coach Kat Martin said. “To show what kind of person she is, one of the first things she told me was how she felt she was letting the team down. She was immediately concerned about the team and what this was going to mean for everyone.”
Highmark is the daughter of former Saint Louis University standout guard Scott Highmark, who helped the Billikens to the NCCA tournament in 1994, their first appearance in 30 years. He was also a member of the Parkway West High squad that won the Class 4A state title in 1991.
Scott passed along his deft shooting touch to Brooke, who averaged 10.4 points per game as a sophomore and 16.1 her junior season.
Although she can’t be a part of the on-court activities, Highmark has been alongside her teammates every step of the way so far. She chips in as much as she can in practice and helps Martin in a variety of ways including film breakdown and scouting.
“It’s not the way I wanted it to be, but it is what it is,” Highmark said. “I just want to be there for my teammates any way I can."