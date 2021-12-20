Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster’s Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury

Rather than moan about the loss of her senior season, she has chosen to take the life lesson in stride. Highmark attends almost every game and practice session. Her support has played a key role in the Wildcats’ quick 5-0 start to the campaign.

“Just having her back watching and being here has meant so much to all of us,” Westminster senior guard Reilly Brophy said.

Highmark considers the Bryant concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre to be a turning point in her comeback.

“She couldn’t dance, but she could stand up cheer, and enjoy the music,” said Brophy who took her to the show. “She wobbled around a little bit. It was easy to see she was having a great time and it was fun just to watch her.”

Highmark accepted a scholarship to attend Belmont University in Nashville last December. She is expected to report to the Tennessee school at 100% next summer.

So far, Highmark has handled the mental and physical aspects of the injury in the best way possible.