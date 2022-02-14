Girls basketball spotlight: Williams looks to lead Alton Marquette on deep postseason run

Abby Williams likes to take charge.

The Alton Marquette senior even refers to herself as a “bossy person.”

“That’s an understatement,” explained senior teammate Kamryn Fandrey.

Williams, a 5-foot-10 forward, is a born leader who loves to step to the forefront and take command.

Her ability to handle that role has made the Explorers a threat to make some serious noise in the Illinois girls basketball state playoffs.

Alton Marquette (25-6) has won its last 14 games, including Monday's 70-19 victory against Piasa Southwestern in a Class 2A Roxana Regional semifinal. Marquette faces Staunton at 7 p.m. Thursday in the regional final.

Thanks in part to Williams, the Explorers carry state championship hopes into the postseason grind.

“Our first goal is regionals,” Williams said. “For us, that would be a big deal.”

Marquette is searching for its first regional crown since 2018 despite also reaching the final in 2019 and 2020. No Illinois postseason was conducted last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it is Williams and her leaderships skills that are going to make or break this team.

“She’s just the kind that likes to take command,” Marquette coach Lee Green said. “She’s always the one that talks to the team at practice, that sends out all the group texts that let everyone know what’s going on. What she does for us is so valuable.”

Williams uses that take-chare attitude off the court as well.

Fandrey, who has played alongside Williams since the two were in the seventh grade, says her friend is good at organizing just about anything.

“If we’re making plans, she’ll just take over and tell everyone where to be or what to do,” Fandrey said. “That’s just the way she is.”

Green says Williams serves as a “second coach.”

He allows her to enter the locker room first at the halftime break and gives her two minutes to address her teammates before he steps in and regains control.

“He gives me just enough time so I can talk to everyone,” Williams said. “It depends on the game, but if we’re down, I’ll tell them that we all need to step it up. Sometimes they’ll be a little mad, especially if we’re playing a little slow. But they’ll listen.”

Williams enjoys the new-found role that has developed since her freshman season. A four-year starter, she has earned the respect of her teammates.

Most importantly, Green counts on Williams to get his point across as well.

“As a freshman, she just established herself right then and there,” Green said. “It was like she was telling everyone, “that I’m going to do something special here at Marquette.”

Williams has done just that.

She broke into the starting lineup as a freshman and led a 21-win team in rebounds (5.3) and was third in scoring (5.6).

Williams suffered a torn ACL her sophomore year and missed 11 games over the final month of the season. She bounced back to score at a 15.9 clip during the truncated campaign last spring.

This time around, Williams is making the most of her final chance, averaging 11 points and 5.8 rebounder. She sports an unselfish, team-first attitude and tops the squad in assists (104).

A difference-maker on defense, Williams has posted a team-high 36 blocks. Her muscle work inside has forced teams to restructure their offense away from her area of the court.

“I can put her anywhere out there and she will know our plays and what to do in any situation,” Green said. “She knows the whole playbook. And that can’t be said for everybody else on the team.”

Williams comes from an athletic family. Her twin brother, Owen, is the leading scorer on the Marquette boys team, which sports a 15-11 record. Older sister Katie played at Marquette from 2017-2019.

Their father, Pete, put Abby on a boys team he coached when she was in fifth grade. She spent the next four years butting heads against boys, which helped sharpen her game.

“She would get beat up all the time,” Pete recalled. “Back in that day, her primary goal was to be a defensive player. She wasn’t too worried about offense, she’d pass the ball often. But it made her stronger.”

Williams also played volleyball at Marquette but said basketball always has been her first love.

She plans on continuing her basketball career in college but has yet to choose a school.

For now, Williams is focused on the regional tournament. She closed the regular season with flourish, grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds in the regular-season finale against West Hancock. Williams scored 23 points against Gibault in the penultimate game of the year, one short of her career high.

Williams and Fandrey both have started since their freshman seasons. The two friends would love to go out in style.

“We’re feeling pretty good about the way we’re playing right now,” Williams said. “Regional is first. After that, it’s just one game at time.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.