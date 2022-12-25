Gray embraces leadership role to help Pattonville off to strong start

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Jasmine Gray had her mind focused on the game.

The Pattonville High guard was hours away from the biggest contest of her basketball career in early March as the Pirates prepared to face Francis Howell Central in a Class 6 District 3 semifinal.

But Gray was snapped out of her normal pre-game mode, thanks to an on-the-road mishap.

Then a junior, the 5-foot-9-inch Gray got into an automobile accident on the way to school.

"I was at an intersection literally two minutes away," Gray recalled. "It was my turn to go, but instead of him waiting, he was going straight and I was going left.

"I didn't see him coming. By the time he hit me, it was too late."

Gray was not hurt, at least not physically. But she found the whole ordeal a little taxing.

"You could tell she wasn't the same," Pattonville coach Don Boyce said.

Added teammate Zoe Newland, "It bothered her."

The Pirates dropped a 39-37 decision, signaling a quick end to what was hoped to be a lengthy postseason run.

To this day, Gray still cringes when thinking about the loss.

Not of her car — but of the game.

"I feel like I put my all out there for what I could do at the time," Gray said.

Gray had 10 points and eight rebounds.

But it simply wasn't enough.

"We lost — and that's all that mattered, " Gray said. "I felt bad."

That fender-bender did more than cut short the Pirates high hopes.

It set the table for this season as well.

"Even now, in practice, I think about that situation, that game and everything that happened that day," Gray said. "It adds to my fire."

Gray and her teammates are looking for redemption this time around.

And so far, they have been nearly perfect during this vengeance campaign.

Pattonville is off to a 4-0 start with impressive double-digit wins over St. Charles West and Westminster, who combined to go 39-13 last season.

The Pirates will face more big tests this week. They face Civic Memorial (8-5) in the quarterfinal round of the Visitation Christmas Tournament at 4 p.m. Monday.

Should they win that contest, they likely would take on powerhouse Incarnate Word (6-0) in the semifinals Tuesday. IWA has won 74 successive games and has claimed the state title eight times in the last nine years the event has been played.

"We feel like when we're on our game, we can play with anybody," Gray said.

Gray is the ringleader of a talented squad that goes nine players deep. She is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Newland is scoring at a 10.3 clip, including a 15 point-outburst in a 70-58 win over Chicago Butler.

Sophomore Kennedy Norton, a transfer from Brentwood High, has been strong close to the basket. The 6-1 skyscraper is averaging 10 rebounds and 8.8 points.

Hannah Fenton (7.5 points) and Brooke Boyce (6.8 rebounds), both sophomores, have added to the mix. Senior Cami Stacker (6.7) points also has played well over the first month of the season.

Yet Gray is the driving force behind the machine.

She not only is excelling on the stat sheet, but she also has emerged as the team leader.

"This has been different for me because I'm usually pretty quiet," said Gray, who will continue her career at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. "I can't be as sweet as I was off the court. I have to motivate and yell sometimes. I'm passionate about the game and I'm honest and very real. If someone is not going hard, I tell them."

The new role has made Gray a more complete player.

"It's helped me elevate my game," Gray said.

The Pattonville program has definitely elevated under Gray and Don Boyce, who are both in their third years on the varsity level.

"We're extremely deep," Don Boyce said. "I've got nine girls that can start on any given night."

The Pirates, who finished 20-5 last season, are set to move even higher up the ladder with another strong season. Boyce has loaded the schedule with strong opponents to prepare for a successful postseason push.

"This team is so hungry," Newland said. "We're going to keep pushing and we're going to succeed."

Pattonville won 13 successive prior to season ending loss to Howell Central.

"Nothing like that is going to happen to us this year, " Gray said.