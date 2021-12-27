Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette

LADUE – Jasmine Gray is called "Agent" by her Pattonville coach and teammates, but she is no secret agent.

Gray, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, led all scorers with 19 points to lead No. 4 Pattonville to a 63-33 win over No. 6 Lafayette in a first-round girls basketball game of the Don Maurer Invitational on Monday afternoon at MICDS.

"The reason I had a high scoring game today was because of my teammates," Gray said. "We moved the ball really well and we all contributed. We used our transition game and played up-tempo. I think it was a good win for us."

Gray topped her season average of 13.7 points a game with her performance. Her season-high this year is 28, and that came against Holt.

"Agent Gray, that's what we nicknamed her," Pirates coach Don Boyce said. "She one of the hardest working kids I've ever coached. Everyday, she's so consistent in her work ethic. She deserves all the recognition she gets. She plays hard and she plays the right way. In my opinion, she's one of the top players in this state. I hope people recognize that. She really carries the load for our team."