Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette

LADUE – Jasmine Gray is called "Agent" by her Pattonville coach and teammates, but she is no secret agent.
Gray, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, led all scorers with 19 points to lead No. 4 Pattonville to a 63-33 win over No. 6 Lafayette in a first-round girls basketball game of the Don Maurer Invitational on Monday afternoon at MICDS.
"The reason I had a high scoring game today was because of my teammates," Gray said. "We moved the ball really well and we all contributed. We used our transition game and played up-tempo. I think it was a good win for us."
Gray topped her season average of 13.7 points a game with her performance. Her season-high this year is 28, and that came against Holt.
"Agent Gray, that's what we nicknamed her," Pirates coach Don Boyce said. "She one of the hardest working kids I've ever coached. Everyday, she's so consistent in her work ethic. She deserves all the recognition she gets. She plays hard and she plays the right way. In my opinion, she's one of the top players in this state. I hope people recognize that. She really carries the load for our team."
In other first-round games Monday, the top-seeded Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars won by forfeit over the No. 8 Ladue Rams. Ladue could not play because of Covid-19 issues and will forfeit its other two tournament games. No 4 MICDS scored a 46-30 victory over No. 5 Kirkwood. No. 2 Collinsville defeated No. 7 Clayton 60-44.
Pattonville (5-2) advanced to play Collinsville in a winner's bracket semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday following the 6 p.m. game between Fort Zumwalt West and MICDS.
"I love playing in tournaments," Gray said. "I love playing faces. I'm ready to come back tomorrow and do the same thing."
Kirkwood moves on to play in the consolation game at 10:30 a.m. Thursday because Ladue is unable to play. Lafayette (4-5) faces Clayton in a loser's bracket game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
This was the second time Pattonville and Lafayette have played this season.
The Pirates earned a 40-29 victory over the Lancers in the consolation semifinal round of the eight-team Marquette Tournament. The Pirates finished fifth in that tournament while Lafayette came in eighth.
This time, Pattonville broke out a 2-3 zone defense that befuddled Lafayette. The Lancers committed 23 turnovers in the game. Lafayette connected on just 11 of 52 shots from the floor.
"Defensively, we really got after it," Boyce said. "We got trap areas out there on the floor in that matchup zone. No one had seen us run that yet, so I thought we'd pull it out and surprise people a little bit."
Greg Hrdicka, who is in his first year as the Lancers head coach, agreed the Lancers struggled against the Pirates' defensive pressure.
"It was a tough one. Pattonville plays really hard," Hrdicka said. "They got to make a lot of turnovers and that was unfortunate. I thought we could have played a little stronger. Coach over there did nice job of mixing up his defenses. We just couldn't get comfortable. We struggled to score in both games we've played them."
The Pirates led 14-7 after the first quarter.
However, Pattonville took command in the second quarter. The Pirates held Lafayette scoreless and took a 28-7 lead into halftime.
"It's extremely hard to prevent a team from scoring in a quarter," Boyce said. "Lafayette has a really good basketball team. They beat Marquette a week and a half ago. They are well coached. I was extremely proud of our girls in that second quarter. I was extremely shocked to hold them scoreless there."
The Lancers missed all 10 field goal attempts, besides making six turnovers.
"Zero points in a quarter is really tough. It's hard to overcome something like that," Hrdicka said. "We'll have to learn from this. They do a good job over there at Pattonville."
Lafayette came out in the third quarter and hit three 3-pointers, but the Lancers made eight turnovers to prevent them from getting closer to erasing the big lead Pattonville held.
The Pirates made nine of 11 field goals in the final quarter to easily dispatch the Lancers. Pattonville hit 26 of 49 shots from the floor.
Sophomore Zoe Newland added 18 points for the Pirates.
Junior guard Taylor Montgomery was everywhere playing solid defense to help force turnovers besides scoring nine points.
"This was a great team win for us," Montgomery said. "I feel we all played together and really well. We've been practicing well and we played hard today."
Gray said Mongtomery didn't play against Lafayette in the first meeting. She made a big difference in this encounter.
"I think the addition of 'T' really helped us get this 'W' this time," Gray said. "She's a good player."
Lafayette senior guard Lily Zehner led the Lancers with nine points, all coming on 3-point shots.
"Lily is a good player for us," Hrdicka said. "She's a returning player. She was the sixth man last year and we've asked her to step into a starting role this year. Coming into this year, I told her we wanted her to shoot 3's. She only attempted seven 3's last year. She kind of doubted it but she's starting to believe and we're excited about it."
Boyce said the Pirates are looking forward to junior Cami Stacker returning to the team next week. She averaged 13.9 points a game last year for Pattonville.
"She took some time off and now she's coming back," Boyce said. "She was all-conference and all-district last year. We get to bring her back. I like what we're doing right now."