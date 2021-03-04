Green helps Holt claim district crown with win over rival Troy

WENTZVILLE — Holt senior guard Jaliyah Green was tired of losing to Troy in the postseason.
So she did something about it.
Green scored a game-high 18 points Thursday to lead the Indians to a 47-30 win over Troy in the Class 6 District 7 girls basketball championship game at Holt.
Green, a four-year varsity player, saw Troy oust her team in the district semifinals her first two years and the district final last year.
“We've always played Troy for some reason and it feels good to finally beat them,” she said. “I've been waiting for this my whole high school career. We were excited every day leading up to districts.”
Holt (22-2), the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, advances to face either Hickman (7-15) or Rock Bridge (19-4) in a sectional on Wednesday. The Bruins are ranked fourth in the Class 6 coaches' poll. Holt checks in at No. 10.
“Every day you get to practice from this point forward is a great day," Holt coach Justin Wilmes said. "It's a step-by-step process, and this is a step on our journey and we're hoping to keep taking those steps forward.”
Holt captured its eighth district crown and first since 2016.
“It was very disappointing (last year), but I felt like we all knew that next year the outcome would be different if we put in the work,” Indians junior guard Sydney Reddin said. “We worked very hard. We've been anticipating this for almost a year now, so it's very good for the hard work to pay off. It was really good to get our redemption.”
Troy (15-9) lost for the third time in as many tries this season against Holt.
The Trojans played fairly evenly with the Indians through the final three quarters Thursday, but a 12-point deficit after the first quarter was too much to overcome.
“Against a great team like them, they're well-coached and got a lot of great players, you're not going to dig out of a hole like that,” Troy coach Damond Lacy said. “So, our goal was don't stop competing and make sure you fight and I think we did a good job of that.”
Reddin came out on fire, scoring the game's first five points as Holt built a 15-3 lead after one quarter. Troy's only points of the first eight minutes came on a 3-pointer by Jordan Starkey with 1:51 left.
“I feed off my team's energy and we had great energy in the locker room and we had great energy in the warmups,” Reddin said. “We just wanted to keep it going on the court.”
Things evened out a little more in the second quarter with Holt compiling just a 10-7 advantage. But the Indians still hit the locker room with a sizable 25-10 lead.
“We came out determined. We played to the scouting report and we did what we had to do,” Wilmes said. “We've had some shaky starts, but this was one of our better starts. We came out and set the tone and one thing we kept preaching was don't let up.”
Reddin outscored the Trojans by herself in the first half with 11 points, nine of which came in the first quarter, and finished the game with 12 points. Green added eight points to give Holt a solid 1-2 offensive punch in the opening half.
“We played team basketball,” Green said. “Troy is really good at taking charges, and we did get some charge calls. But, for the most part, we jump stopped and kicked it out to the open man.”
All 10 of Troy's first-half points came from two players, as Starkey knocked down a pair of threes and Morgan Shields converted a pair of layups. Shields led the Trojans with 10 points.
The Trojans cut their deficit down to 11 points on two occasions, but each time the Indians had an answer to stretch the lead back out.
“One time we got it to 11 (in the fourth), we got an open three in transition and it rimmed out, and I said that was probably the last opportunity there because they came down and got an and-one and pushed it back to 14,” Lacy said. “They did a good job holding us off.”