Green steps down as Alton Marquette girls coach to take over boys team at Civic Memorial

BETHALTO — New Civic Memorial High boys basketball coach Lee Green will have a player to build around in his first season.

Green was hired Thursday to replace Jared Reynolds, who resigned at the end of last season. The Eagles were 6-26 overall and 0-10 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

One of the reasons Green is optimistic about his new program is the return of 6-foot-11 center Sam Buckley, who averaged a team-high 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds as a junior.

“It will be a challenge, but there are some building blocks,” Green said. “Sam Buckley, from what I’ve heard from other people, has a lot of talent. Maybe he needs to be pushed a little bit. But any time you get a job and your leading scorer is 6-foot-11, that’s always a good thing, right?”

Green comes to Civic Memorial after six years as the girls coach at Alton Marquette. The Explorers were 27-7 last season, reaching the Class 2A Waverly Sectional final before losing to Quincy Notre Dame. Marquette was 114-51 under Green, with four seasons of 20 or more victories.

Green informed his Marquette players about his decision Thursday.

“It was not fun. It was emotional. It was hard,” he said. “We had seven seniors this year, so when we lost in the sectional championship game, that was a real rough time in the locker room afterwards. We were so good and it was an amazing run. It’s tough to leave Marquette.”

Green has an extensive coaching background, some of it in the Metro East.

He was an assistant for the women’s basketball team at SIU Edwardsville from 2002-08. He was an assistant coach in the Civic Memorial girls program from 2009-11 under Jonathan Denney.

Green also has been the head coach for five years at Eastside Christian School in his native Fullerton, Calif. He spent three years, including two as the head coach, at Hope International University, an NAIA school in Fullerton.

Green, who lives in Godfrey, said he was exploring a return to the college coaching ranks.

“I didn’t apply for it at first when it was opened,” Green said. “I was just shopping around a little bit, trying to maybe get back into the college game. I had interviewed for a few college jobs. Things didn’t work out that way, so I contacted somebody I knew that lives in Bethalto and asked if they had filled the position and what was going on.

“This was about three or four weeks ago. I put (my application) in, basically, on one of the last few days they were accepting stuff. They started the interview process a week and a half later and it snowballed from there.”

Coaching girls or boys makes no difference to Green.

“I’ve done them both,” he said. “It’s basketball. It’s teaching and coaching. There are different skill sets, obviously, but I’m excited for the challenge.”

The Civic Memorial girls program has been on a run for more than a decade. In the last 11 years under Denney, Jeff Ochs and now Mike Arbuthnot, the Eagles have gone 269-52 with eight regional titles, three sectional championships and a berth in the Class 3A state tournament.

Green would love to guide the boys program to the same level. The Eagles had five consecutive winning seasons from 2013-18 under coaches Doug Carey and Ross Laux, including their most recent regional championship in 2015.

“There’s a ton of tradition on the boys side,” Green said. “A lot of good players have come through there. I believe they can become a winner again, and that’s why I wanted to accept the position to try to get it going again.”

Civic Memorial also return Adam Ogden, who will be a sophomore. The 5-9 Ogden, the son of former SIUE and Lebanon star Steve Ogden, averaged 6.4 points and led the Eagles in 3-pointers with 34. Dathan Greene and Dalton Buhs will return as seniors, as will several underclassmen.

“We’re young, but we’ve got some talent,” Green said.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.