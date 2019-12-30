Greenville hands Father Mcgivney first loss to claim Lebanon Tournament title

The Comets limited Father McGivney to just three made field goals on 25 attempts in the second half. The lane that was open in the first half, was off limits in the second.

"We just played more together honestly," Sussenbach said.

The Griffins pounded the rock inside the lane and got nine of its 10 buckets inside the paint against Greenville in the first half, but only got one bucket inside the paint in the second half.

A big reason, literally, was senior forward Megan Hallemann.

The 6-foot-4 forward collected a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. She also had seven blocks.

"We talked about before the game that No. 32 (Madison Webb) and No 22 (Charlize Luehmann) probably hadn't seen someone of that size before this season," Dothager said. "It's hard to gameplan for, because it's hard to know it until you see it."

Though the interior was closed in the second half, Webb led the way for Father McGivney, scoring 19 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

"She (Hallemann) altered a lot of shots, but I thought Madison did a great job in the first half," Father McGivney coach Jeff Oller said. "Madison has never backed down to anyone. She just kept playing her game."