Greenville's Hallemann follows in mother's footsteps

Plus, mom refrains from talking about her playing days, at least around the house.

“She doesn’t tell me much about the things she did,” Megan said. “I know she was really good. But she won’t talk much about it.”

Comparisons aside, Megan certainly will go down as one of the best players in the long history of Greenville High, a Bond County school which began playing on the varsity level in 1979.

Megan finished with 1,153 points — good enough for third in school history. Her 744 rebounds are second on the all-time Comets list.

Hallemann recently signed to continue her career at Rend Lake College, a community college in Ina, Illinois.

The Comets compiled an 89-28 record during Hallemann’s tenure, including a 30-2 mark her junior year. That team won the school’s first regional title in 19 years and set a mark for most victories in a season.

Hallemann went from a part-time player as a freshman to a two-way force over her last two seasons.

She also turned the blocked shot into an aesthetically pleasing art form.