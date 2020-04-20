Greenville's Hallemann follows in mother's footsteps

SORENTO — Megan Hallemann won’t answer the question.
Her mother, Cathy, steers clear of it, too.
One thing is certain.
The 6-foot-4 mother-daughter basketball standouts recorded an extremely large amount of blocks during their stellar high school careers.
So when the subject comes up around the family farm in Sorento, the two steer clear of any comparisons.
“It was just a different kind of game back then,” said Cathy, who as Cathy Kampwerth was the first female 1,000-point scorer in Highland High history before graduating in 1985.
Hallemann, a dominating defensive wizard, set the Greenville High record with 557 rejections in three-plus seasons, including 171 in her recently completed senior campaign. Her career total puts her sixth on the all-time list in Illinois.
Cathy did her share of damage on the defensive end, as well, before going on to a successful career at SIU Carbondale, helping the Salukis to two NCAA Tournament berths.
But blocks were not an official high school statistic until 1991. Cathy’s total would have to be an estimation.
And she doesn’t want to take any of the thunder away from her multi-talented daughter, who developed into one of the top small-school defensive players in the southern half of the state while helping Greenville to 71 victories her last three seasons.
Plus, mom refrains from talking about her playing days, at least around the house.
“She doesn’t tell me much about the things she did,” Megan said. “I know she was really good. But she won’t talk much about it.”
Comparisons aside, Megan certainly will go down as one of the best players in the long history of Greenville High, a Bond County school which began playing on the varsity level in 1979.
Megan finished with 1,153 points — good enough for third in school history. Her 744 rebounds are second on the all-time Comets list.
Hallemann recently signed to continue her career at Rend Lake College, a community college in Ina, Illinois.
The Comets compiled an 89-28 record during Hallemann’s tenure, including a 30-2 mark her junior year. That team won the school’s first regional title in 19 years and set a mark for most victories in a season.
Hallemann went from a part-time player as a freshman to a two-way force over her last two seasons.
She also turned the blocked shot into an aesthetically pleasing art form.
“Most of time she would collect the carom and start the play down the other way,” Greenville coach Kolin Dothager said. “It was impressive to see. She wouldn’t just send it into the third row, she'd turn it into an offensive weapon.”
Hallemann averaged 12.2 points and 9.3 rebounds during her recently completed senior year in helping the Comets to a 21-9 mark. But it was her blocks that made news around town.
“That’s my favorite part of the game,” Hallemann said. “Not everyone can block a shot. It was fun.”
Greenville senior point guard Rylee Pickett agreed, “Having her in the middle made things easier for the rest of us.”
Hallemann began playing basketball in sixth grade at middle school in Sorento. She was always bigger than the other girls and she quickly learned how to use her size as a weapon.
By the time she reached the high school level, all she needed was a well-placed shot of confidence.
“Once she started believing in herself and seeing the things she could do out there — there was no stopping her,” Dothager said.
Hallemann’s ability to control a game at the defensive end helped make the Comets a legitimate postseason threat. They lost to eventual fourth-place finisher Hillsboro 59-56 in the Hillsboro Sectional final in 2019. The nip-and-tuck game was played before an overflow crowd and still is referred to as an instant classic. Hallemann pulled down 17 rebounds in that contest while battling toe-to-toe with Hillsboro standout Sammi Matoush, who is playing at Washington University in St. Louis.
“We didn’t win, but it’s a game I’ll never forget,” Hallemann said.
Hallemann turned heads across the state with an eye-popping performance in leading her team to a 48-46 win over Collinsville in the title game of the Collinsville Classic on Jan. 18, 2019. She had 13 points, 12 blocks and 11 rebounds in that contest.
A self-proclaimed ”county girl," Hallemann loves the farm life and will study agriculture in college. She is “painfully shy,” according to Dothager.
Added Pickett, “She’s never been comfortable around strangers or large groups of people.”
Hallemann, who has 13 career double-double games, always has wanted to “just blend in,” which is hard for such a tall girl, especially in a small town.
“Most of the time she likes to keep to herself,” Cathy said.
Cathy, with 1,156 career points — three more than her daughter — will not take any credit for Megan’s rapid growth and improved skill set. She occasionally will offer some advice but points out that Megan got to where she is on her own.
Hallemann is hoping to improve her game, especially at the offensive end, during her two-year stint at Rend Lake. She would like to reach the NCAA Division I level down the road.
“I know there’s a lot I need to keep working on,” Hallemann said. “I think I’m getting there.”
