Grohmann's bounceback effort helps Gibault roll past Metro-East Lutheran for spot in Dupo final

DUPO — Kamille Grohmann admitted sometimes father does know best.

The sophomore winger bounced back from a rough season-opening performance to help Gibault to a 54-34 win over Metro-East Lutheran on Wednesday in the semifinal round of the Dupo Cat Classic girls basketball tournament.

Gibault (2-0) advanced to the title game of the week-long, eight-team affair and will face either Roxana or Wood River in the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Grohmann began the season with an 0-for-6 shooting effort and managed just one point in a first-round win Monday over Marissa.

Downtrodden and mildly upset, she took advice from her dad Paul, just minutes after the contest.

"He said that I need to just forget about it and move on," Grohmann said. "So that's what I did."

Grohmann scored nine points, including five in the first 6 minutes and 29 seconds on Wednesday, to help the Hawks bolt out to a 16-8 lead they never relinquished.

Senior Emma Schmidt led a balanced attack with 13 points. Bri Baldridge and Kailynne Small added 11 points each.

Grohmann set an early tone with a stellar first-quarter performance. She added a steal and an assist during a 10-0 run that broke an 8-all tie and sent the Hawks off and running.

"When she starts making her layups and putting pressure on people, that's what we need her to do," Gibault coach Mike Juenger said. "She's like the little engine that goes."

Juenger also was surprised by Grohmann's shooting performance in the first game.

"She was in the doghouse the other night for missing shots," Juenger said. "But when you play hard like she did tonight, good things happen."

Schmidt said Grohmann's 0-for-6 effort was not as bad as it looked on paper.

"She did a lot of other things to help us," Schmidt said. "And we won, that's the main thing."

Gibault used a 10-0 run in the first quarter and 15-0 blitz in the second period to carry a 33-12 lead into the break.

The Hawks stretched the lead to 46-16 before coasting home.

"We wanted to get the lead early and keep pushing," Schmidt said.

Gibault forced 20 first-half turnovers and pounded the offensive glass to grab control of the contest from the outset.

And Grohmann was there to kick-start the effort.

"I feel like in the first game, I had a lot of negativity," Grohmann said. "This time, I turned it into positivity."

Grohmann's first-quarter theft and driving basket pumped the advantage to 16-8. Baldridge then added a basket with 37 seconds left in the period.

The Hawks reeled off 15 points in a row over a span of 5:22 in the second quarter to essentially put the game away. Small and Schmidt each canned a triple and Baldridge closed the streak with a jumper from the baseline.

Metro-East Lutheran (1-1) settled down in the second half and chopped the 30-point deficit to 20 at one stage. Grace Hopp and Kate Jose had seven points each for the Knights.

"I thought we did a better job in the second half of taking the ball to the hoop," Metro-East coach Rob Stock said. "The offense ran a little bit better. It was a learning experience for us."

Gibault is looking for its first winning season since 2019-2020, when it compiled an 18-14 mark.

The Hawks' fortunes appear to be changing after winning just 12 of 48 games over the past two seasons.

Juenger, who coached for 21 years at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, has helped change the culture at the Waterloo-based school.

"We all trust him, we all like him," Schmidt said. "He definitely knows what he's talking about."

Junior Libby Mesch led Gibault with seven rebounds.