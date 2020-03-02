Guard duo leads Summit past St. Joseph's, into second consecutive district final

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Summit coach Dustin Hays relayed an important message to his guards just before they took the court for a Class 4 District 4 semifinal on Monday.
As Raina Bryant and Jayla McLemore warmed up during the Falcons' pregame shoot around, Hays let the duo know just how vital they'd be against St. Joseph's.
With St. Joseph's likely to focus on Summit senior post player Jasmine Manuel, Hays knew Bryant and McLemore would play an important role.
Hays was right and the all-important tandem heeded the call, leading Summit to a 55-45 victory over St. Joseph's at Westminster.
“I told them that they had to know the focus was going to be on Jasmine,” Hays said. “I said that they would have to step up and they really did that. Jayla hit three threes in the first half and Raina had two threes. Those shots were huge in getting us an early lead and I thought if we had an early lead, we'd be in good shape.”
Summit (24-3) advanced to its second consecutive district title game. The Falcons will face Westminster (23-4), which beat Borgia 63-57 in the other semifinal, for the district title at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Bryant and McLemore combined for 23 points in the first half as Summit opened up a 29-18 lead at halftime.
Manuel, meanwhile, was held scoreless over the first 16 minutes. She went another five minutes without a basket and was limited to two points early in the third quarter on a pair of free throws.
“I feel like when teams collapse on Jasmine, Jayla and I, Julia (Martens) and Abby (Potter) have to step up and do more than we usually might have to,” Bryant said. “At this point in time, at this point in the season, we all have to step up and do big things to make sure we keep playing.”
Summit also stepped it up on defense in the first half, drawing four charges to negate scoring chances for the Angels (13-11).
“I really do think that was our best half of defense all season,” Hays said. “We talked about it the last couple of days that St. Joseph's is really aggressive. They'll put their heads down and drive to the basket and we had to get into position. Everybody did their job. A girl like Ronnie Skorcz plays two minutes in the half but draws a big charge while she's in there.”
Manuel finally found room to move in the final 10 minutes. She hit five more free throws and scored 15 points during that stretch for a game-high 17 points. McLemore also finished with 17 points and Bryant added 12.
“I think that's the really important thing about this team,” McLemore said. “There are a lot of talented players here and we all work hard to get it done. We've been successful because we are a very deep team.”
St. Joseph's got within 44-33 with 5 minutes and 30 seconds to play, but couldn't close the gap.
“Summit is strong and they hit buckets early, so you have to give them credit,” St. Joseph's coach Julie Matheny said. “You have to pick your poison. We had to change our game plan a little when we got down (allowing Manuel space in an effort to stop the guards). We just didn't execute completely on our end. I am extremely proud of the girls and they way they battled all night, and all season.”
Junior forward Michele Origliasso led the Angels with 12 points, junior guard Emily Lally had 11 and sophomore forward Kiley Duchardt added 10.
In search of their second successive district title and a trip to the state tournament, the Falcons are ready to rise to the challenge against host Westminster.
“We're at their place and it's going to be a hostile environment because it's for a title,” Hays said. “We've won five titles over the past couple of seasons, though, so we know what it takes to play at the level necessary to win. That's what we're gong to have to have.”