Guard duo leads Summit past St. Joseph's, into second consecutive district final

“I feel like when teams collapse on Jasmine, Jayla and I, Julia (Martens) and Abby (Potter) have to step up and do more than we usually might have to,” Bryant said. “At this point in time, at this point in the season, we all have to step up and do big things to make sure we keep playing.”

Summit also stepped it up on defense in the first half, drawing four charges to negate scoring chances for the Angels (13-11).

“I really do think that was our best half of defense all season,” Hays said. “We talked about it the last couple of days that St. Joseph's is really aggressive. They'll put their heads down and drive to the basket and we had to get into position. Everybody did their job. A girl like Ronnie Skorcz plays two minutes in the half but draws a big charge while she's in there.”

Manuel finally found room to move in the final 10 minutes. She hit five more free throws and scored 15 points during that stretch for a game-high 17 points. McLemore also finished with 17 points and Bryant added 12.

“I think that's the really important thing about this team,” McLemore said. “There are a lot of talented players here and we all work hard to get it done. We've been successful because we are a very deep team.”