Gum helps Waterloo reverse trend with win over Triad

Waterloo turned heads with a one-sided triumph over conference rival Triad, which had won 15 of the previous 16 contests between the teams.

The Knights (1-1) had captured the last six games with Waterloo, including five double-digit wins.

Gum turned in a stat-sheet stuffing performance with a career-tying 14 rebounds and a career-best seven steals. She scored 17 of her team's first 23 points in helping the Bulldogs' race out to a 24-14 lead by break time.

Lindhorst took over in the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers over the first 124 seconds to essentially put the contest away.

"It's fun to walk into the gym now and know there's going to be competition and that we have a good chance of coming out on top," Lindhorst said.

The players deflect a good majority of the credit for the resurgence to Schneider, who has instilled confidence in a crew that needed a boost.

"We've all bought into (Coach) Schneider and he's so detailed with the game plan," Lindhorst said. "His work gives us the opportunity to win."

Schneider feels the group simply needed to shed its losing mentality.