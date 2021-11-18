Gum helps Waterloo reverse trend with win over Triad

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Norah Gum was blunt and forthright.
The Waterloo High junior forward didn't mince words Thursday when talking about the Bulldogs performance over the past two seasons.
"To be honest, we just weren't very good," Gum said.
Those days appear to be gone.
Gum pumped in a career-high 24 points and fellow junior Sam Lindhorst added nine points and seven rebounds to propel Waterloo to a 44-28 win over Triad in the semifinal round of the 11th annual Columbia Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament.
Waterloo (2-0) which won its first two games of the season for the first time since 2009, will face Alton Marquette (2-0) in the championship affair at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Bulldogs have taken their share of lumps over the past decade with 12 successive losing seasons. They went 3-10 in last year's truncated campaign and compiled a 21-58 mark over the previous three years with a 3-27 record in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
But things are looking up on the eastern outskirts of Waterloo thanks in part to the 6-foot Gum under the tutelage of first-year bench boss Jake Schneider.
"This feels like a new era," Lindhorst said.
Added Gum, "A new beginning."
Waterloo turned heads with a one-sided triumph over conference rival Triad, which had won 15 of the previous 16 contests between the teams.
The Knights (1-1) had captured the last six games with Waterloo, including five double-digit wins.
Gum turned in a stat-sheet stuffing performance with a career-tying 14 rebounds and a career-best seven steals. She scored 17 of her team's first 23 points in helping the Bulldogs' race out to a 24-14 lead by break time.
Lindhorst took over in the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers over the first 124 seconds to essentially put the contest away.
"It's fun to walk into the gym now and know there's going to be competition and that we have a good chance of coming out on top," Lindhorst said.
The players deflect a good majority of the credit for the resurgence to Schneider, who has instilled confidence in a crew that needed a boost.
"We've all bought into (Coach) Schneider and he's so detailed with the game plan," Lindhorst said. "His work gives us the opportunity to win."
Schneider feels the group simply needed to shed its losing mentality.
"These girls have been working hard for a while," Schneider said. "They've taken some beatings in the past and they learned how to deal with it.
"But it's their time now."
Freshman Kristin Smith added to the early onslaught with a steal and layup that pushed the Bulldogs' advantage to 14-4.
Gum, Lindhorst and a staunch defense took over from there. Waterloo held Triad without a field goal for a span of 9 minutes and 9 seconds during the second and third quarters.
Seniors Ellie Schwehr and Madison Dougherty added to the shutdown defensive effort.
"We just missed a lot of shots and credit their defense for that," Triad coach Josh Hunt said. "We've got to get better — and we will."
Madelyn Hunt led the Knights with 11 points.
Gum recorded her 12th successive double-digit scoring performance. She scored 10 or more points in 12 of 13 games last season.
She gave credit for her advancement to former Civic Memorial coach Jonathan Denney, who coaches the Southern Illinois Hawks, Gum's select team over the summer.
For now, the Bulldogs are enjoying their rare moment in the sun with hopes that there will be plenty more down the road.
"It's good to see all the work we've been doing finally paying off," Gum said.