Gum keeps Waterloo rolling with 22 points in win over Father McGivney

GLEN CARBON — Waterloo High junior forward Norah Gum sailed toward the basket on the way to what could have been another easy two points Monday in the closing minute of the Bulldogs' 51-44 girls basketball win over Father McGivney.

At the last minute, the 6-footer decided to go in a different direction.

Gum calmly pulled up and dished off a nifty pass to sophomore teammate Angelynn Kanyuck, who made the easy shot for just her 10th and 11th points of the season.

The result of the play brought the biggest smile of the night to the face of Gum, who scored 22 points and recorded her 18th successive game of 10 points or more.

"I like being the assist girl every once in a while," Gum said.

Gum, one of the top scorers in the Mississippi Valley Conference, is not all about racking up points.

She drew pure joy from making the night special for Kanyuck, who plays sparingly on the varsity level.

"So nice of her," Kanyuck said. "It surprised me at first. I knew I'd better make it."

Gum handed out four assists in the contest, which was a little more one-sided than the final score.

"The fact that she played in the (junior varsity) game and came and played a little near the end of the varsity game, I wanted to make it special for her," Gum said. "I love giving my teammates opportunities to score."

Waterloo coach Jake Schneider was overjoyed with Gum's ability to get the other players involved in the offense.

"It's good to see her game evolving," Schneider said. "There's not much she can't do, she's a complete player. And it's awesome to see she's not just a one-trick pony."

Waterloo (23-5) won for the 13th time in the last 15 games.

The Bulldogs are in the middle of a dream campaign. They already set the school record for most wins in a season, eclipsing the old mark of 17 set in 1989-1990.

This hard-charging group came into the season with a 24-69 record over the previous four years.

Thanks in part to Gum, the Bulldogs are a serious threat when postseason play begins Feb. 12.

"It's a good feeling knowing that we're playing pretty well at the right time of the year," explained sophomore guard Katie Davis. "Right now, we want to make the most of what we have left in our season."

Davis hit big baskets in each half.

Junior Sam Lindhorst added 12 points to the winning attack.

Waterloo used a lock-down defensive effort to break open a close contest. It held Father McGivney (19-8) without a field goal for a stretch of 12 minutes and 41 seconds over the third and fourth periods.

"We had a pep talk at half that boosted our energy going out for the second half," Davis said. "We just played our game, which is what we needed to do."

Father McGivney, a smaller Class 1A school facing a Class 3A team, battled back from a seven-point halftime deficit to get to within 29-27 on a 3-pointer from Mary Harkins, who finished with a team-high 16 points.

The Bulldogs promptly answered with an 11-0 run to take control for good. Gum, who finished with eight rebounds, started the blitz with a short jumper from close range. Davis followed with a trey for a 34-27 cushion. Gum responded with back-to-back baskets to send her team off and running.

Waterloo led by as many as 16 points in the final period before the Griffins tallied the final nine points of the game.

Father McGivney, which had won seven of its previous eight games entering the contest, lost to Waterloo 62-30 in its season opener.

Coach Jeff Oller was happy with the way his team stayed within striking distance through the first 21 minutes of Monday's contest.

"Our defensive intensity was pretty good throughout most of the game, we knew we had to bring it to stay with them," Oller said. "We just couldn't make a shot in the second half."

Father McGivney senior Charlize Luehmann had 15 points. Luehmann passed the 1,000-point plateau for her career last week during the Carrollton Tournament.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.