Gum scores career-high 37 points as Waterloo defeats Mascoutah in overtime

TROY — Norah Gum was all business Tuesday.

The Waterloo junior turned in the best game of her career, scoring 37 points to power the third-seeded Bulldogs to a 63-55 overtime victory over Mascoutah.

“I came into this game with a very aggressive mindset,” said the 6-foot Gum, whose previous high was 27 points. “We’re making school history here and it’s really hard to beat a team three times (in a season), and we just did that.

“All the practice has paid off, all the time going into the gym and shooting by myself. Anything basketball related really paid off in this game. This is crazy.”

Even crazier was Waterloo’s proficiency from the free-throw line. The Bulldogs were 24 of 25 in the game and 15 for 15 in overtime.

Waterloo (25-6), seeded third, will meet second-seeded Triad (20-9) in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday in a battle of Mississippi Valley Conference rivals. The Knights won two of three against the Bulldogs during the regular season, once by seven points and another time by six points.

“We’re going to come out hard, we’re going to come out strong, we’re going to really fight, because we want this regional championship,” Gum said.

Freshman Kristin Smith had 11 points for Waterloo and junior Sam Lindhorst added 10. Lindhorst was 8 for 8 from the line and Gum was 7 for 7 in overtime.

Junior Sophia Loden had 25 points for Mascoutah (16-15). Junior Katie Schneider had 16 points, including two 3-pointers in overtime that kept the Indians alive.

But Gum was too much. Her three-point play kicked off the overtime period and staked Waterloo to a 47-44 lead. The Bulldogs never trailed again.

“Norah has been, obviously, one of our main pieces all year,” Waterloo coach Jake Schneider. “She averages in that 15- to 20- (point) range. She always gives us that and is one of our most consistent players. But I told her I was waiting for that game where she just took over and gave us a big game.

“Tonight, we got it in the biggest way at the biggest time. It was awesome to see.”

After falling behind by three in overtime, Mascoutah rallied to within 51-49 on Schneider’s 3 with 1 minute and 37 seconds to play. Gum followed with four straight free throws to make it 55-49, but Schneider popped another 3 to draw the Indians within 55-52 with 58 seconds left.

Lindorf followed with four free throws, followed by two more from Gum to make it 61-52 with 37 seconds to play. Loden had a three-point play with 26 seconds remaining, but Gum erased all doubt about the outcome with two more free throws at the 20-second mark.

“She’s a great player,” Mascoutah coach Frank Evans said of Gum. “Norah got hot and played really well with four fouls. She hadn’t really done anything against us in the first two games, but she got hot. And we missed some shots. But I thought we had a chance to win the game all night long, but we couldn’t quite get there.”

