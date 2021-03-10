Hahn kick-starts Incarnate Word to huge effort in sectional win over Francis Howell Central

BEL-NOR — Olivia Hahn stepped out of her comfort zone for a few minutes Wednesday.
And the Incarnate Word sophomore thoroughly enjoyed the change.
Hanh, known more for her passing and ballhandling skills, hit a game-opening 3-pointer to kick-start the Red Knights to an impressive 81-34 win over Francis Howell Central in a Class 6 sectional girls basketball game.
IWA (26-0), which has won 36 successive games, will face Rock Bridge (21-4) in a state quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.
The Red Knights have won the state championship six times over the last seven years that the event has been held. They will be looking for their 19th final four berth.
Hahn began each half with a 3-pointer, just her 16th and 17th of the season. The initial basket from the right baseline came a mere 19 seconds into the contest.
"I just wanted to kind of come out and set the tone," Hahn said. "It was a momentum booster."
IWA coach Dan Rolfes agreed, "The great thing about Olivia is she plays her tail off. She handles the point, she can play defense. And she can score if we need it."
The 5-foot-8 Hahn finished with eight points, above her average of 5.4.
The best part of her strong all-around performance was her ability to hit a big shot, and then retreat into her normal role of facilitator. She set a career-high with 11 assists and ran the offense like a finely-tuned machine.
"She gets involved in everything," said IWA sophomore center Natalie Potts, who had 19 points. "She's a big part of the team and I love playing with her."
Hahn's early basket was the beginning of a near-perfect half for the Red Knights. The shot started a 17-2 run over the opening 4 minutes and 47 seconds that essentially put the game away early.
IWA hit on 17 of its first 22 shots and forced Howell Central (20-7) into turning the ball over nine times in the opening frame.
The Red Knights built up leads of 27-5 and 46-8 in the first half.
"To be totally honest, I came into this game nervous, I thought it was going to be a close game," the 6-foot-2 Potts said. "We just came out, did what we had to do, and got the job done."
Even the hard-to-please Rolfes was impressed with the opening salvo.
"When you shoot the ball (well), everything looks good," Rolfes said. "It gives the kids confidence. We got an early lead and just kind of rolled from there."
IWA scored eight points in the opening 113 seconds. Brooke Coffey followed Hanh's first triple with a bomb of her own for a 6-0 lead. Potts then added a short jumper off a nifty pass from Saniah Tyler.
Central senior Sofia Tweedie, a Hawaii Pacific signee who closed her career in style with 20 points, answered for Spartans before IWA reeled off nine unanswered points. Hahn hit a pair of free throws, Morgan Ramthun followed with a basket to set the stage for an old-fashioned 3-point play by Potts. Tyler closed the blitz by scoring off a drive down the lane.
"No matter what defense we tried, we just weren't able to slow them down," Central coach Hayley Leake said. "They were on. If we were able to contest a few shots and match up a little quickly, we would have given ourselves a better chance."
IWA tallied 48 points in the first half and had amassed 73 points by late in the third period.
Rolfes began to take his regulars out midway through the third period. The entire fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
Junior Jaiden Bryant also added 19 points to winning attack. Coffey chipped in with 11.
"This was good," Hahn said. "It's got us feeling like we could go all the way."