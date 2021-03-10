Hahn kick-starts Incarnate Word to huge effort in sectional win over Francis Howell Central

The best part of her strong all-around performance was her ability to hit a big shot, and then retreat into her normal role of facilitator. She set a career-high with 11 assists and ran the offense like a finely-tuned machine.

"She gets involved in everything," said IWA sophomore center Natalie Potts, who had 19 points. "She's a big part of the team and I love playing with her."

Hahn's early basket was the beginning of a near-perfect half for the Red Knights. The shot started a 17-2 run over the opening 4 minutes and 47 seconds that essentially put the game away early.

IWA hit on 17 of its first 22 shots and forced Howell Central (20-7) into turning the ball over nine times in the opening frame.

The Red Knights built up leads of 27-5 and 46-8 in the first half.

"To be totally honest, I came into this game nervous, I thought it was going to be a close game," the 6-foot-2 Potts said. "We just came out, did what we had to do, and got the job done."

Even the hard-to-please Rolfes was impressed with the opening salvo.

"When you shoot the ball (well), everything looks good," Rolfes said. "It gives the kids confidence. We got an early lead and just kind of rolled from there."