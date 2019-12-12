Civic Memorial's Kourtland Tyus (10) gets around Mater Dei's Lainey Kramer (12) during a game on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mater Dei High School in Breese, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei's Meredith Innes (22) drives to the basket past Civic Memorial's Jackie Woelfel (34) during a game on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mater Dei High School in Breese, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Anna Hall (20) passes the ball after a steal during a game on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mater Dei High School in Breese, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Kourtland Tyus (10) drives to the basket during a game on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mater Dei High School in Breese, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Anna Hall (20) goes up for a layup during a game on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mater Dei High School in Breese, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Anna Hall (20) steals the ball during a game on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mater Dei High School in Breese, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Claire Christeson (35) goes up for a layup during a game on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mater Dei High School in Breese, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Kourtland Tyus (10) reads the defense during a game on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mater Dei High School in Breese, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Tori Standefer (1) takes a jump shot during a game on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mater Dei High School in Breese, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei's Jacey Wieter (11) pulls the ball back during a game on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mater Dei High School in Breese, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei's Lainey Kramer (12) dribbles the ball up the court during a game on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mater Dei High School in Breese, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
BREESE — Anna Hall knows what's lurking around the corner.
The Civic Memorial forward realizes that the Eagles' string of blowout wins will be ending soon.
"The tough games are coming up," the 5-foot-11 senior said.
Still, that didn't stop Hall from enjoying Civic Memorial's 63-25 victory over Mater Dei on Thursday.
This was supposed to be the biggest test of the season for the Eagles (9-0), who have won all nine games by 21 or points or more.
Instead, it was just another in a long-line of big-time beat downs.
Civic Memorial has an average margin of victory of 45.1 points per game. It has posted wins of 82, 62 and 59 points.
Which is fine with Hall.
"Sometimes, I wonder what we can do in a close game," Hall said. "But I like the way we're playing right now and we're having fun doing it.
Senior guard Kourtland Tyus added 15 points to the winning attack. Six-foot sophomore center Claire Christeson had 10 points and six rebounds off the bench, giving the high-octane Eagles another weapon to their 71-point per game arsenal.
Civic Memorial used a swarming defense and an up-temp offense to bolt out to leads of 11-2 and 22-4.
Mater Dei (5-2) was unable to handle the early defensive pressure and committed 10 turnovers on its first 15 possessions.
"We kind of came out and imposed our will," Civic Memorial coach Jonathan Denney said. "We turned it on and kept the pressure on. That's what we try and do every night."
Tyus, a 5-7 spark plug, triggered the defensive charge with two key steals in the early going.
"I think we wanted to set a tone on defense in the first four minutes," Tyus said. "Our speed is to speed other teams up and turn our defense into offense."
Yes, there is a method to this purple and gold madness.
"Our mindset is, 'We're here and we're going to come and show what we can do right from the start.'" said Hall, who added nine rebounds and seven steals. "We knew we had to come out with some good intensity."
The Eagles did just that in taking the contest by the throat in the opening minutes.
The Knights were unable to get anything going on offense without leading scorer Shannon Lampe, who missed the contest with an injury.
But Mater Dei veteran coach Dave Kohnen offered no excuses.
"We played awful (at) both ends of the floor," he said.
Hall and Tyus kick-started an early 18-2 blitz that put the Eagles up 22-4. Tori Standefer and Harper Buhs also added key baskets.
Tyus highlighted the outburst with an old-fashioned 3-point play off a nifty fallaway jumper for a 9-2 lead. Buhs and Tyus followed with layups and Hall converted on a floater down the lane to push the advantage to 15-4. Jackie Woefel scored from close range before Tyus converted on a fast break to complete the blitz.
Civic Memorial led 38-14 at the break and Hall ended any suspense with two baskets in the first 81 seconds of the second half.
The Eagles, who have won the last eight against Mater Dei, will take on Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference game on Wednesday. Dates with O'Fallon, Normal Community, Teutopolis and three-time Missouri Class 4 state champion Incarnate Word Academy highlight a rugged January slate.
"We'll be ready," Tyus promised.
"We're looking forward to it," said Hall.
