Hallsville rallies down stretch to knock off Orchard Farm in sectional showdown

TROY, Mo. — Amelia Thro wore a stunned look.

The senior forward was struggling to comprehend Orchard Farm High's late collapse Tuesday night in a season-ending 59-55 loss to Hallsville.

"They made their shots, boom, boom, boom," she said. "It was like I blinked — and it was all over."

Hallsville scored the last 12 points of the game to snatch victory away from Orchard Farm, which appeared in control midway through the final period of the Class 4 girls basketball sectional at Troy Buchanan High.

Hallsville (22-7) will face John Burroughs (20-4) in a quarterfinal contest at 1 p.m. Saturday at Francis Howell Central.

Orchard Farm (20-5) had one of the best seasons in school history end on a sour note.

"It's still hard to believe," said Thro, who led her team with 14 points.

The Eagles appeared set for a berth in Class 4's elite eight when Addison Brown hit one of two foul shots for a 55-47 cushion with 3 minutes and 36 seconds left to play.

That was Orchard Farm's last point of the game.

"We just didn't handle the pressure when we needed to," Orchard Farm coach Mike Seideman said. "That was the death of us. Turnover after turnover."

Hallsville capitalized with 12 points in a span of 3:06, including a pair of foul shots from Avery Oetting with 26 seconds left that put her team up 58-55. Ashlyn Hough hit two from the stripe with 2:07 remaining to give Hallsville the lead to stay 56-55.

Oetting scored game-high 21 points.

Orchard Farm committed four turnovers on a five-possession stretch during crunch time.

"Sometimes the press isn't going to be great for the first, second and sometimes the third quarter," Hallsville coach Matt Heet said. "We ratcheted it up, went with our smaller lineup and it worked out for us in the end."

The Eagles seemed to handle the hounding defense for three-plus quarters. But they simply couldn't hang onto the ball when it counted most.

"We were just playing scared," Thro said.

Orchard Farm used a pair of second-half surges to take leads of 45-39 and 47-41 after trailing 35-29 at halftime.

Eagles senior Maddy Shelton, who finished with 12 points, keyed one spurt with back-to-back triples midway through the third quarter. Senior Kylie Williams took charge early in the fourth period with a basket and a 3-pointer for a 54-47 lead.

The Eagles' offense then went into hiding the rest of the way.

"Sometimes, you almost wish it was a blowout rather than lose a game like this," Seideman said. "It hurts. We were the better team for three-and-a-half quarters. But not the fourth. And that's what it takes to win."

Orchard Farm made history with its best season since the 1990-1991 team won a school record 22 games.

As the players walked out of the locker room with tear-filled eyes, Seideman looked back with pride on the accomplishment of his group.

"If they didn't care and work as hard as they did, it wouldn't hurt like this," he said. "This team showed grit and toughness, things they will be able to carry on in their lives way past this."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.