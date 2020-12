Hancock surges past DuBourg in second half for 3-0 start

Bri Collins got the message loud and clear Monday from Hancock girls basketball coach Laura Werner.

A sophomore guard, Collins turned defense into offense to help Hancock pull away for a 52-33 nonconference victory against DuBourg, which made its season debut.

“(Werner) just told us to spread things out and after that we played good defense and it led to good offense,” Collins said. “We took off. It felt really good after a slow first half to play the way we know we can.”

Collins scored 13 of her game-high 29 points in the third quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Hancock (3-0), which led 20-15 at halftime, went on a 15-0 run to build a 35-19 lead with 1 minute and 33 seconds left in the third quarter. Collins had all but two points in the outburst.

“We’re typically a better third quarter team,” Werner said. “Last year, that was the case. This year, through three games, our third quarter has been our best quarter. I think (Monday) we had our worst second quarter of the season so far. We knew what we had to do (defensively) to take care of business. We came out and we got it done.”

Sophomore guard DeAnna Haynes-McGinnest added 11 points to Hancock's winning attack.