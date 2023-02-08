BELLEVILLE — Mary Harkins had it circled on her calendar.

The Father McGivney senior guard wanted to atone for the Griffins sub-par performance in a 10-point loss to Althoff back in November.

So the regular-season finale Wednesday in western Belleville took on added importance.

"This might not have seemed like a big deal to other people," Harkins said. "For us, it was huge."

Harkins and her teammates certainly played like it.

Father McGivney rallied from a five-point, fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Crusaders 68-57 in a non-league battle of small school teams with high post-season aspirations.

The Griffins (28-3) have won nine in a row and sail into Class 1A post-season play next week with plenty of momentum. They set a school record for most wins in a season by stealing the game away from Althoff, a Class 2A school.

Harkins led a strong team effort with a game-high 25 points. She drilled five 3-pointers.

Junior forward Sami Oller added 16 points. Alexis Bond chipped in with 10 points including five foul shots in the final 77 seconds.

The revenge win showed just how far the Griffins have come since the second game of the year.

"That was probably the worst game we played this season," Harkins said of the 58-48 setback in the semifinal round of the Columbia Tournament on Nov. 17. "We didn't come out ready. We knew we were better than we showed.

And it was important to prove it."

Plus, they gained a measure of revenge in doing so.

"We talked about how we wanted to see how far we've grown," McGivney coach Jeff Oller said.

The Griffins have apparently grown by leaps and bound if Wednesday's performance is any indication.

Father McGivney closed the contest on a 22-6 run over the final 5 minutes, 21 seconds. An 11-1 blitz in that streak helped turn a five-point deficit into a five-point lead.

"I think we just wanted it so badly," said Sami Oller, no relation to the coach. "We really thought we could do it."

Sami Olller and Harkins helped flip the script.

Althoff (17-9) took a seemingly safe 51-46 lead on a bank shot by Alaina Lester midway through the final stanza.

Harkins then answered with six successive points to put her team in front to stay. First, she drilled a 3-pointer from the right baseline. Less than a minute later, she sank three successive foul shots to break a 52-all tie.

Sami Oller followed with only her seventh triple of the season before pounding home a stick-back for a 57-52 cushion.

The stunned Crusaders managed just one field goal over the final 5:31.

Althoff junior Emilee Travnicek turned in a monster performance with 21 rebounds and 11 points.

"It just got away," said Travnicek, a 6-3 center. "We let the pressure get to us."

Father McGivney trailed by 12 points in the second period before battling back to within 28-26 at the break on a long bomb from Bond.

Harkins canned a 3-pointer just 19 seconds into the third quarter to set the stage for a back-and-forth battle.

"We went from not keeping our composure to playing more our style of basketball," Jeff Oller said. "Just played great defense."

Senior Julia Stobie added a big basket in the second half for the winners. Claire Stanhaus anchored a strong defensive effort with six steals.

"We knew this was going to be a game of runs in both directions," Harkins said. "In practice we've been concentrating on the little things and that helped."

Added Sami Oller, "This is just what we needed — a big boost for our confidence."

Father McGivney, in only its sixth full season of varsity action, is looking to make its first trip to state after reaching the super-sectional round two years ago.

Father McGivney 68, Althoff 57