Harrell's growth helps MICDS continue to find success

LADUE — Zaire Harrell is finding her voice, all the while aiding those who may not have been lucky enough to be where she is right now.

A 5-foot-9 junior guard and three-year starter for the MICDS girls basketball team, Harrell has developed into a complete player and credits her academic pursuits for helping her on the court.

“I definitely want to look into political sciences, but there are other, smaller interests,” Harrell said. “It’s something I’ve been interested in for a while. I do debate, so being able to speak up and being able to advocate for certain groups who can’t speak for themselves is really important to me.”

One group Harrell has worked hard to find her voice for is the Rams basketball team.

Whether it’s filling up the basket, as she did with a game-high 25 points in MICDS’ 58-28 nonconference win Tuesday at home over Ladue, or leading in other tangible or more intangible ways, Harrell has been there for coach Scott Small and her teammates.