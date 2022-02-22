Harris leads Edwardsville past O'Fallon, into 4A sectional title game

COLLINSVILLE — Caty Happe jumped high into the air with the same impressive vertical leap she used to help Edwardsville High capture four successive regional girls basketball titles before graduating in 2011.

Happe screamed at the top of her lungs Tuesday as time ticked off in the Tigers' 60-50 win over O'Fallon in the Class 4A Joliet West Sectional semifinal game at Collinsville High.

This time, the celebration was for her first sectional win as coach.

"It's exciting," Happe said. "I'm enjoying this just like I did when I played."

Senior Sydney Harris helped trigger Happe's joy with an impressive 25-point performance as the Tigers exploded in the second half to hold off their Southwestern Conference rival.

Edwardsville (28-4) will carry an 18-game winning streak into the sectional final against Normal Community (27-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Joliet West.

Senior Emma Garner added 14 points to Edwardsville's winning attack. Macy Silvey had nine points and Elle Evans chipped in with eight.

Happe, formerly Caty Ponce, was a standout player under veteran coach Lori Blade. As a 5-foot-7 guard she averaged 12.1 points as a senior in helping the Tigers to the super-sectional round.

Watching Happe go crazy in the post-game huddle, it was hard to tell the youthful coach from her players.

"She's just like one of us," Garner said. "Except with more wisdom."

Harris, who is bound for Central Michigan University, turned in the biggest play of the night right before halftime. She then came out and scored nine points in the first 3 minutes 31 seconds of the third period to push the Tigers lead to 42-32.

"I came into the game with the mindset that our season wasn't going to end," Harris said. "I love playing O'Fallon and I felt great. We were all ready for this."

The 6-1 forward converted on a 3-point play with 21 seconds left in the first half to change the complexion of the contest.

O'Fallon (25-6) trailed 28-27 and appeared content to play for one shot when Evans stepped in front of a pass for a clean steal. She took off for the other end with Harris right behind her. Following a missed shot, Harris popped in a short jumper off a rebound with a defender on her back. She calmly made the foul shot to allow her team to take a 31-27 lead into the break.

"Those are going to happen, it was just a silly mental mistake," O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said. "I was happy with the way we played in the first half. I was hoping to be down one (point) or up one. It was costly."

The Tigers parlayed the momentum from that play into an 11-5 outburst at the start of the third stanza. Harris canned a 3-pointer and Silvey scored on a driving layup before Harris converted on another old-fashioned 3-pointer for the double-digit lead.

O'Fallon climbed to within 42-39 on a driving basket by junior Shannon Dowell, who finished with a team-high 23 points.

But Evans quieted the comeback with successive baskets in 44 seconds for a 46-39 lead.

The Panthers never got closer than to within five points the rest of the way.

"I kind of know when it's my shot and when it's time to pass the ball," Harris said. "I just needed to get things going in the second half."

Garner, a volleyball standout, hit three baskets in the game's opening 5:31 as the lead changed hands five times.

"I go into the game thinking they're going to put extra pressure on some of our star players," Garner said. "So it's kind of in the back of our heads that someone else might have to step up for a while."

O'Fallon rode the inside play of Zsana Hawkins to first-half leads of 15-14 and 27-25. Hawkins finished with 13 points.

Edwardsville has won 40 of the last 42 games against O'Fallon and heads up I-55 with plenty of momentum.

"We're playing like we're ready to keep on going," Harris said.

