Harris scores 33 as Edwardsville beats O'Fallon in overtime

“I’ve never really had a great game against O’Fallon because they guard me well, but I just wanted to step up and contribute and be a part of this win,” Harris said.

While Edwardsville (8-0 overall, 7-0 SWC) had its top scorer in a zone, O’Fallon senior Amelia Bell could not get going. Bell, who averages 18.8 points per game, scored only five points for the game, all from the free throw line, thanks in large part from the outstanding defense of the Tigers lone senior, Katelynne Roberts.

“She’s a skilled player and I just tried to step up for my team and guard her the best I could,” Roberts said. “I just tried to not let her get the ball too easily and not let her get deep in the paint.”

Dowell was happy to pick up the scoring slack for O’Fallon. She ended the first quarter with a breakaway layup at the buzzer and opened the second quarter with a steal and score to close the deficit to 19-15.

Dowell soon was joined on the scoresheet by senior Tyana Lovelace, who dropped in 20 points through tough baskets around the rim. Late in the third quarter, Lovelace converted a putback and then swiped a pass and scored on the fast break. Coupled with nine points in the quarter from Dowell, the Panthers tied the game at 42 heading to the fourth.