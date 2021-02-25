Harris scores 33 as Edwardsville beats O'Fallon in overtime

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville junior Sydney Harris called it “redemption.”
When the O’Fallon High girls basketball team shocked the Tigers in a Class 4A sectional semifinal last season, it snapped a 35-game losing streak to Edwardsville and marked the first time in 17 years Edwardsville had failed to reach the sectional final in the Illinois postseason.
Harris was ready for the rematch Thursday.
“We’ve been waiting for this game since last year, but when you step on the court, you have to clear your mind and move to the next play,” Harris said.
Harris moved her way to 33 points and Elle Evans hit a pair of overtime 3-pointers as Edwardsville defeated O’Fallon 67-62 in an overtime thriller at Lucco-Jackson Gym on Thursday.
The game was not without controversy, however.
Tied at 54 late in the fourth quarter, O’Fallon sophomore Shannon Dowell drifted off a screen, received a cross-court pass and swished a go-ahead 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining. It punctuated an outstanding 25-point night for Dowell as she matched shot for shot with Harris.
Harris, who had already made five triples, was intentionally fouled as she crossed half-court, placing her at the free-throw line. She made the first foul shot but was called for a lane violation while trying to purposely miss the second one.
O’Fallon (7-1, 5-1 SWC) just needed to successfully inbound the ball to preserve victory, but as the pass was being made, the Panthers were called for an offensive foul far away from the action of the play, giving the ball back to Edwardsville with 3.7 seconds remaining.
Tigers junior Ariana Bennett got free under the basket on the out-of-bounds play and dropped in a layup to send the game to overtime tied at 57.
“They went to a zone and we didn’t really have anything out of it (at first), but our kids stuck to the play," Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said. "Bennett hit a great shot and Macy (Silvey) made a great pass.”
O’Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff declined comment after the game.
Evans, who sank a game-tying 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining in regulation, opened overtime with a straight-on triple, then drained another one from the right wing to give Edwardsville a commanding 63-59 lead with 58 seconds to play.
“I knew we needed points and I had some open looks, so I just let it fly,” said Evans, who finished with 14 points.
Harris was ready to let it fly from the opening non-jump ball.
She drained a corner three, a step-back three and scored eight of her 17 first-half points in the first three minutes as Edwardsville jumped out to an early 10-4 lead.
“I’ve never really had a great game against O’Fallon because they guard me well, but I just wanted to step up and contribute and be a part of this win,” Harris said.
While Edwardsville (8-0 overall, 7-0 SWC) had its top scorer in a zone, O’Fallon senior Amelia Bell could not get going. Bell, who averages 18.8 points per game, scored only five points for the game, all from the free throw line, thanks in large part from the outstanding defense of the Tigers lone senior, Katelynne Roberts.
“She’s a skilled player and I just tried to step up for my team and guard her the best I could,” Roberts said. “I just tried to not let her get the ball too easily and not let her get deep in the paint.”
Dowell was happy to pick up the scoring slack for O’Fallon. She ended the first quarter with a breakaway layup at the buzzer and opened the second quarter with a steal and score to close the deficit to 19-15.
Dowell soon was joined on the scoresheet by senior Tyana Lovelace, who dropped in 20 points through tough baskets around the rim. Late in the third quarter, Lovelace converted a putback and then swiped a pass and scored on the fast break. Coupled with nine points in the quarter from Dowell, the Panthers tied the game at 42 heading to the fourth.
It looked as if the good fortune was going to be with O’Fallon when senior Aubrey Mister banked in a three to open the quarter. After Lovelace scored on a putback off a missed free throw, the Panthers led 52-44 with three minutes remaining.
But a three-point play by Harris and an Evans triple put the Tigers in position to tie the game late and to eventually win it in overtime.
“Our kids never stopped," Happe said. "They never gave up, and they gave us a chance to get back in the game and that’s all you can ask of a team."
The teams are scheduled to play again March 3 at O’Fallon.