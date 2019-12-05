Edwardsville's Sydney Harris (left) drives to the basket on Collinsville's Caite Knutson (center) and Jordan Gary during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Kristyn Mitchell (right) shoots as Edwardsville's Katelynne Roberts defends during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Caite Knutson (33) and Edwardsville's Sydney Harris brace for a rebound during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Katelynne Roberts (center) comes down with a rebound as Collinsville's Caite Knutson (left) reaches in during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville girls basketball coach Lori Billy watches play during a game against Edwardsville's on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville girls basketball coach Lori Blade (right) talks to the referee during a game against Collinsville on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Sydney Harris (left) drives on Collinsville's Caite Knutson during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Maria Smith (left) cuts underneath the basket past Collinsville's Jenna Scheller (53) during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Kristyn Mitchell (top) shoots as Edwardsville's Katelynne Roberts defends during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Maria Smith (32) leans in for a shot as Collinsville's Natalie Becker defends during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Katelynne Roberts jumps to catch a pass out high during a girls basketball game against Collinsville on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Quierra Love shoots from the corner during a girls basketball game against Collinsville on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Sydney Harris shoots a free throw during a girls basketball game against Collinsville on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Maria Smith (32) celebrates with teammate Kylie Burg after drawing a charge during a girls basketball game against Collinsville on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Astacia Bush (23) moves in for a shot as Edwardsville's Elle Evans (left) and Ariana Bennett defend during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Sydney Harris (left) drives to the basket on Collinsville's Caite Knutson (center) and Jordan Gary during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Kristyn Mitchell (right) shoots as Edwardsville's Katelynne Roberts defends during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Caite Knutson (33) and Edwardsville's Sydney Harris brace for a rebound during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Katelynne Roberts (center) comes down with a rebound as Collinsville's Caite Knutson (left) reaches in during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville girls basketball coach Lori Billy watches play during a game against Edwardsville's on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville girls basketball coach Lori Blade (right) talks to the referee during a game against Collinsville on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Sydney Harris (left) drives on Collinsville's Caite Knutson during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Maria Smith (left) cuts underneath the basket past Collinsville's Jenna Scheller (53) during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Kristyn Mitchell (top) shoots as Edwardsville's Katelynne Roberts defends during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Maria Smith (32) leans in for a shot as Collinsville's Natalie Becker defends during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Katelynne Roberts jumps to catch a pass out high during a girls basketball game against Collinsville on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Quierra Love shoots from the corner during a girls basketball game against Collinsville on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Sydney Harris shoots a free throw during a girls basketball game against Collinsville on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Maria Smith (32) celebrates with teammate Kylie Burg after drawing a charge during a girls basketball game against Collinsville on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Astacia Bush (23) moves in for a shot as Edwardsville's Elle Evans (left) and Ariana Bennett defend during a girls basketball game on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
COLLINSVILLE — For Edwardsville High sophomore Sydney Harris, it's all about speed.
And sometimes, the ability to harness it.
The lightning-quick six-footer scored a game-high 15 points to trigger a late spurt that helped the Tigers roll past Collinsville 47-31 in the Southwestern Conference opener for both schools on Thursday at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.
Edwardsville (6-0) used a 21-5 run over the final 9 minutes and 57 seconds to break a tie and post its 54th successive league win.
The 10-time defending conference champs have won 143 of their last 144 SWC contests.
Harris woke up the Tigers with an 11-point second-half performance. She said her ability to relax was a key to the game-deciding outburst.
"I just needed to slow everything down," Harris said. "As a team, in that first half, we were all frantic, going everywhere.
"We just needed to chill out."
Harris and senior guard Quierra Love helped turn the tide with a 12-0 run that put the visitors in front to stay 38-26.
Love finished with 10 points including a key 3-pointer in the tell-tale spurt.
"Most of the game we were playing their game, not ours," Love said. "We were chaotic for a while there. As a leader, it's my job to calm everybody down and get it together."
Senior Maria Smith, who recently signed to play softball at the University of Southern Mississippi, had a pair of steals to kick-start the run. Elle Evans, a six-footer known for her skill in close to the basket, also added a 3-pointer to the run.
"(We) responded pretty well after we finally got our feet underneath us," Edwardsville veteran coach Lori Blade said. "We found some other options and pushed through."
Collinsville was the last team to beat Edwardsville in a league game with a 70-68 triumph on Dec. 3, 2015 — a whopping 1,464 days ago.
The Kahoks (4-2) matched Edwardsville push-for-push until late in the third period.
"We were with them the whole game," Collinsville coach Lori Billy said. "We lost it in the fourth quarter. We missed some big shots — we lost our brains."
Collinsville rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to tie it 26-26 on a free throw by Astacia Bush with 2:43 left in the third quarter.
But the Tigers turned up the pressure on both ends on the way to 12 unanswered points.
Ariana Bennett hit a foul shot and Evans canned her triple to start the run. Love converted on a nifty drive down the lane for a 32-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Harris and Love canned 3-pointers in the first 109 seconds of the final period to stretch the lead to 38-26.
Collinsville never got to within single digits the rest of the way.
Love, a sparkplug at 5-4, was happy with the way her team handled its first big league test of the season.
"Collinsville is a very physical and aggressive team," she said. "We just had to find ourselves and work together. In the second half we did that."
The Tigers, who have reached the state tournament two times in the last three seasons, are not as experienced as past teams.
Blade believes a gut-check performance like the one on Thursday will help her squad grow into another possible final four contender.
"We've got enough kids that haven't had to face the Southwestern Conference defenses and things that they do to each other," Blade said. "We'll get it figured out with these young kids and go from there."
Collinsville won its first four games in capturing the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament before losing to Civic Memorial on Monday.
Caite Knutson and Kristyn Mitchell had nine points each for the Kahoks.
Mitchell scored twice in the first 59 seconds of the third period to give her team a 21-20 lead.
"Had we competing in the fourth quarter the way we did in the first three quarters, it would have been a much closer game and we would have had a chance," Billy said. "We kind of walked away from it."
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Collinsville vs. Edwardsville girls basketball
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.