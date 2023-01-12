Hart delivers on both ends of floor as Mascoutah gets important victory over Highland

MASCOUTAH — Bella Hart hasn’t been shooting with confidence from beyond the arc.

No one could tell Thursday when the 5-foot-10 senior hit a key 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to right the ship for Mascoutah in its 55-51 victory over Highland in a battle of Mississippi Valley Conference girls basketball powers.

Hart’s 3 out of the right corner put the Indians ahead 49-44 with 2 minutes and 31 seconds remaining, and it answered a 3 by Highland senior Addison Crask that had made it 46-44 just 15 seconds earlier.

“I’ve been having some struggles with 3-pointers recently,” Hart said. “(But) I saw I had some space and thought I could do it, so I put it up. I’ve been working with my coaches to try to get better. I feel more confident in my shot now. That boosted my confidence there.”

Hart finished with 14 points, just behind senior Sophia Loden’s game-high 16 points. Eight of Hart’s points came in the deciding fourth quarter, when the Indians used a 10-2 run to take the lead for good before closing the door on the Bulldogs.

It was the fourth victory in the last five meetings for Mascoutah (13-7 overall, 5-2 MVC) against Highland (17-5, 6-1).

“It really is a big win,” Mascoutah coach Frank Evans said. “It puts us in the driver’s seat for a run at the conference. Highland has done a great job playing together all year long. They’re just a tough team. They really play well together.”

Hart also guarded Highland senior Grace Wilke, limiting her to 12 points — more than four under her average — before Wilke fouled out with 41 seconds to play. Wilke was held scoreless in the first quarter and attempted no shots.

“Basically, my job was to stay on her and face-guard her,” Hart said. “Coach Evans helped me with that; he told me what to do. I just had to go out there and focus on boxing her out, keeping her in front of me and not letting her get to her left side because she’s left-handed. When she gets downhill, it’s really hard to stop her without fouling.”

Bulldogs coach Clint Hamilton said Wilke always has opponents’ attention.

“They were into her the whole night and were physical with her,” Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. “Mascoutah, as a whole, was very physical defensively. (Hart) did a nice job taking away Grace’s left hand. We didn’t get out and run enough to where we got her open looks. That’s something we can build on next time and be more prepared for.”

Crask’s 15 points and four 3-pointers led Highland. Freshman Jordan Bircher had 13 points.

Highland trailed 30-21 at halftime, but Wilke’s 3-pointer from the left wing cut the deficit to 36-35 with 35 seconds to play in the third quarter. Mascoutah missed its first 10 shots from the field in the period, opening the door for the Bulldogs to chip away.

A driving layup by Bircher put Highland ahead for the first time in the game, 37-36, with 7:24 left in the game. But Loden and Hart scored in the lane to put Mascoutah ahead 40-37.

After Wilke’s two free throws made it 40-39, the Indians got a 3-pointer out of the left corner from senior Katie Schneider, a steal and layup by Loden and a free throw by Hart that put them on top 46-39 at the 5:25 mark.

Bircher followed with a bucket ahead of Crask’s 3 that trimmed the margin to 46-44. That’s when Hart and the Indians responded.

“You’ve got to give them credit. They made some shots,” Hamilton said. “I don’t know how many 3s they ended with (six), but it seemed like theirs came at the right time. We knew coming in that it was going to be a slugfest type of game, kind of trading punch for punch. They made a few more shots than we did and they had the best player on the floor, too. Loden was always there to settle everybody down.”

Loden moved within 17 points of tying Bec Harris for the career scoring record at Mascoutah. Harris finished with 1,724 points. Loden also is closing in on 1,000 career rebounds and should reach that mark Monday against Wesclin.

