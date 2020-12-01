Harty's late shot lifts Eureka over Fort Zumwalt South in Troy Invitational thriller

But when that didn't happen, Harty was forced to improvise.

"I knew the time was running out, I had to shoot it," Harty said. "We didn't run the play right. It just happened."

Hillyer, who led the Wildcats in scoring at 17.7 points per game last season, had the utmost confidence in her reluctant teammate.

"She's a good shooter from almost anywhere," Hillyer said. "Sometimes she doesn't give herself a whole lot of credit."

Zumwalt South (0-1) tried to get a final shot off, but Eureka freshman Bailey Boulay intercepted a pass and held on as the final buzzer sounded.

"Obviously it's early, but this is a nice win," Alsup said. "We were able to be in that position late because we kept our composure, played hard and found a way."

Hillyer did most of her scoring damage in the first three periods, pouring in 15 of her team's first 29 points.

When South placed two defenders on her in the final quarter, the rest of the Wildcats came up big. Eureka sophomore Jordan Knight hit a foul-line jumper with 1 minute and 17 seconds remaining to put her team up 38-37. Boulay also added a huge 3-pointer midway through the stanza.