Harty's late shot lifts Eureka over Fort Zumwalt South in Troy Invitational thriller

TROY, Mo. — Natalie Harty can't remember the last time she took a fall-away jump shot from inside the lane.
The Eureka High sophomore excels at the longer distances.
"For me, it's about 3-pointers," Harty said.
It wasn't on Tuesday.
Harty drilled a 12-footer from inside the paint with 3.9 seconds left to lift the Wildcats to a 40-39 girls basketball win over Fort Zumwalt South in the opening round of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational at Buchanan High.
Eureka (1-0) will face host Troy (1-0) in a semifinal contest at 7 p.m. Thursday. The championship game of the seven-team affair is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Harty, who finished with 12 points, found herself with the ball and the clock ticking down as an inbound play went awry in the closing seconds.
The 5-foot-8 guard drove in the lane and calmly drilled the jumper with the confidence of a 6-foot post player.
"She showed great composure, she just knocked it down," Eureka coach James Alsup said. "It just happened to fall into her hands and she did the right thing with it."
The play was designed to go to senior forward Kate Hillyer, who led the winning attack with 17 points. The Wildcats lone returning starter was supposed to get open off a screen.
But when that didn't happen, Harty was forced to improvise.
"I knew the time was running out, I had to shoot it," Harty said. "We didn't run the play right. It just happened."
Hillyer, who led the Wildcats in scoring at 17.7 points per game last season, had the utmost confidence in her reluctant teammate.
"She's a good shooter from almost anywhere," Hillyer said. "Sometimes she doesn't give herself a whole lot of credit."
Zumwalt South (0-1) tried to get a final shot off, but Eureka freshman Bailey Boulay intercepted a pass and held on as the final buzzer sounded.
"Obviously it's early, but this is a nice win," Alsup said. "We were able to be in that position late because we kept our composure, played hard and found a way."
Hillyer did most of her scoring damage in the first three periods, pouring in 15 of her team's first 29 points.
When South placed two defenders on her in the final quarter, the rest of the Wildcats came up big. Eureka sophomore Jordan Knight hit a foul-line jumper with 1 minute and 17 seconds remaining to put her team up 38-37. Boulay also added a huge 3-pointer midway through the stanza.
"Teams are going to do that to me, but everyone else made plays and that's what we need as a team," Hillyer said.
South also hit some huge shots down the stretch.
Sophomore Jenna Smith put her team up 39-38 on a jumper from the wing with 54 seconds left. Maddie Murphy and Mariah Dallas added baskets to bring the Bulldogs back from a 34-30 deficit.
"They made the shot in the end and we weren't able to," South coach Melanie Schmitt said. "I thought we did a good job on (Hillyer). Their other kids just made some shots."
South missed 16 of its first 18 field goal attempts and trailed by as many as nine points early in the second quarter. Senior Halle Benskin, who had 17 points, kick-started a 10-1 run over the final 4:27 of the first half to send the teams into the break tied 15-all.
The second half featured 11 lead changes with no team in front by more than four points.
"Basically, we just played hard and gutted one out tonight," Alsup said.
