Hawkins provides scoring punch for O'Fallon against Collinsville in 4A regional title game

BELLEVILLE — O'Fallon High junior Zsana Hawkins stepped up when Collinsville determined its best chance was to try and shut down the Panthers' two leading scorers in juniors Shannon Dowell and Jailah Pelley.

Hawkins was up to the task. She scored a team-high 17 points to help the Panthers cruise to a 56-21 victory in the Class 4A Belleville West Regional final at Belleville West High. The Panthers improved to 25-5. The Kahoks finished 15-17.

O'Fallon advanced to play Edwardsville in the Joliet Central Sectional on Tuesday. The time and location are to be determined. Edwardsville scored a 60-54 victory over Alton on Friday night to win the Class 4A Edwardsville Regional title.

Edwardsville won both Southwestern Conference games against the Panthers this season. The Tigers defeated visiting O'Fallon 47-45 on Dec. 7 and won 50-39 at O'Fallon on Jan. 25.

"We're looking forward to another chance with Edwardsville," Hawkins said. "The first two games were close. I can't wait."

O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff agreed.

"It will be at a neutral site," Knolhoff said. "We've lost twice to them, but they were both really good games. Anything can happen at this time of the year. We always look forward to playing Edwardsville. They're kind of our rival these days. We love the opportunity to get to play them."

It was the third victory this season for O'Fallon over Collinsville. The previous wins were 59-35 on Dec. 16 and 57-26 on Feb. 8.

The experience, size and speed of O'Fallon proved to be too much once again for Collinsville. The Kahoks did not start a senior. The starting lineup featured two sophomores and a freshman.

"The girls came out ready to play," Knolhoff said. "We just always harp on how our defense can become our offense. We want to jump trap and cause a lot of turnovers. We're just so good in transition and in the open court. I got to get them to buy in and they did. We try and harp on team play."

The O'Fallon game plan worked.

The Panthers jumped out to a 9-0 lead before Collinsville scored with 3 minutes 16 seconds left in the quarter. Hawkins scored 11 points in the quarter to spark O'Fallon. Her points came in the paint with three layups coupled with a short jumper. She also made three free throws.

Collinsville played a zone defense to thwart the top O'Fallon scorers. But Hawkins thwarted that thinking.

Hawkins can hit short jumpers along with layups. She also displayed fine form in hitting a hook shot in the paint in the third quarter.

"I just try and do what I can to help our team," Hawkins said. "I was in the flow today. I got the ball and I like that responsibility. I'm proud we got this regional championship. We all worked hard to get here. This was a good team win."

Collinsville coach Colin Moore said it was the best option for his team not to play man to man defense.

"It's a tough matchup for us," Moore said. "It's a pick your poison. Our thoughts on playing zone is at least their leading scorer won't beat us. So we made somebody else beat us and Hawkins did."

The Kahoks took just five shots and made one in the first quarter. They also had eight turnovers.

The second period was low scoring with the Panthers holding a 22-6 lead at halftime. O'Fallon made just 3 of 15 shots, giving it 8 of 33 in the half. Collinsville hit 2 of 6 attempts for a first half total 3 of 10. The Kahoks also had five turnovers in the second quarter.

Collinsville scored in double digits in the third quarter with 12 but trailed 41-18 going into the final frame when Knolhoff emptied his bench.

"We've got depth," Knolhoff said. "I've got a lot of girls I can put in. We've got the whole package. I think we're putting it together at the right time and hopefully we can make some noise."

Collinsville sophomore Megan Janson led the Kahoks with eight points.

Moore is excited about lies ahead for his Kahoks.

"I'm excited we got to play for a regional championship," Moore said. "Unfortunately, we don't have enough bodies to roll them out there when they are 10 and 11 deep. I'm happy the girls played hard. They're a little defeated but it is what it is. Our future is definitely bright. We're trending in the right direction. We just need to get some more girls committed all the time. We're happy."