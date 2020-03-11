Hazelwood Central battles past Parkway Central in fourth quarter for quarterfinal berth

ST. CHARLES — In the wake of Hazelwood Central's 44-40 win over Parkway Central in a Class 5 girls basketball sectional Wednesday at St. Charles West, Jakayla Kirk didn't mince words.
The Hawks senior forward said she wasn't showing any measure of bravado, she was just stating fact.
“We're going to state,” said Kirk, who scored nine points. “We knew we had to rally (Wednesday) and our energy had to pick up but I had no doubt that's what we could do and we would do. It feels great to be here, but there is no way we're done this time.”
"This time" is Hazelwood Central's third consecutive Class 5 state quarterfinal berth. After losses in the quarters to St. Joseph's and Jefferson City the last two seasons, Kirk said the Hawks believe the third time is the charm.
Hazelwood Central (19-9) next will take on Troy Buchanan (18-10) in a quarterfinal scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University's Robert Hyland Performance Arena for the right to go to the state semifinals in Springfield.
“That's her statement and that's what she feels,” Hawks coach Chantell Polk said. “She's done so much for us to help us get here. She's earned the right to say what she believes. I wouldn't expect anything less from someone who plays in this program for me.”
The Hawks needed a strong fourth quarter to knock out Parkway Central (16-12), which finished third in Class 5 last season.
Hazelwood Central trailed 32-30 going into the final quarter before outscoring Parkway Central by a 14-8 margin.
Hawks junior forward Jada Wiley scored six points in the fourth quarter and senior guard Sydney Dukes added four.
Polk said junior guard Nariyah Simmons, who scored the first seven points for Hazelwood Central and finished with a team-high 11, and the hard work by the pair at the end were nice bookends.
“Every girl on this team has wonderful stories and they deserve everything they've earned,” Polk said. “These girls have shown that it's a team effort every time out on the floor. That's how they're successful. We don't want to take anyone lightly. We go out and try to play our game every night. We got a great start from Naryiah and I couldn't be happier for her because she works so hard. This was a special night.”
Parkway Central fell for the third time this season to Hazelwood Central, including by a 72-46 score on Feb. 14.
But after trailing most of the game, the Colts took a 31-30 lead with 29 seconds left in the third quarter on a runner by senior guard Brooke Hilton.
“There were a lot of ifs, I think both teams were playing out of control in the fourth quarter,” Parkway Central coach Brian Guilfoyle said. “If a couple of things go down differently, we're right there. I can't take anything form Hazelwood Central, they came out to play. If you look at this from our viewpoint, we just didn't play well the first few minutes of the game, but we gave it everything we had. I'm proud of the girls.”
University of Missouri signee Jayla Kelly scored a game-high 16 points for Parkway Central, which also got 13 from senior guard Brooke Hilton.
Hazelwood Central now will try to get over the quarterfinal hump against Troy Buchanan and reach the state semifinals for the first time since finished third in Class 5 in 2009.
“We can't take anything lightly, that state title is right there, we can almost grab it,” Simmons said. “It's up to us to go get it. We have to play our game and play together to keep getting the results we want.”