Hazelwood Central battles past Parkway Central in fourth quarter for quarterfinal berth

Hazelwood Central trailed 32-30 going into the final quarter before outscoring Parkway Central by a 14-8 margin.

Hawks junior forward Jada Wiley scored six points in the fourth quarter and senior guard Sydney Dukes added four.

Polk said junior guard Nariyah Simmons, who scored the first seven points for Hazelwood Central and finished with a team-high 11, and the hard work by the pair at the end were nice bookends.

“Every girl on this team has wonderful stories and they deserve everything they've earned,” Polk said. “These girls have shown that it's a team effort every time out on the floor. That's how they're successful. We don't want to take anyone lightly. We go out and try to play our game every night. We got a great start from Naryiah and I couldn't be happier for her because she works so hard. This was a special night.”

Parkway Central fell for the third time this season to Hazelwood Central, including by a 72-46 score on Feb. 14.

But after trailing most of the game, the Colts took a 31-30 lead with 29 seconds left in the third quarter on a runner by senior guard Brooke Hilton.