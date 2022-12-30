Heck steps up in fourth quarter to help Waterloo claim tournament crown

WATERLOO — Aubrey Heck isn't quite sure how to handle the spotlight just yet.

The Waterloo High freshman had a hard time expressing her feelings after a strong fourth-quarter performance Friday night.

"I get a little nervous talking about myself," Heck said.

Heck certainly wasn't shaky where it counted most.

The 5-foot-6 guard scored five points in a 39-second span down the stretch to help the Bulldogs to a hard-fought 49-46 win over Althoff in the championship game of the Red Bud/Waterloo Invitational in Monroe County.

Waterloo (11-5) captured its own tournament for the second year in a row.

The Bulldogs have won five consecutive regular-season tournaments since the start of last season.

Waterloo senior standout Norah Gum broke a 44-all tie with a nifty up-and-under move with 63 seconds left. The 6-footer, who is heading to Missouri S&T, then blocked a shot at the other end.

Gum stretched the lead by sinking a foul shot before junior Liv Colson sealed the deal by hitting two foul shots with 3 ticks left.

Those heroics would not have been possible without Heck's amazing mid-quarter blitz.

Heck, who finished with seven points, came into the contest averaging 2.3 points per game and had totaled just 35 all season. She broke into the starting lineup Nov. 21 and has been a fixture ever since.

"She's got ice water in her veins, I knew that all along," Waterloo coach Jake Schneider said. "We have her out there because we trust her. She's not afraid of the big moment and she showed it (Friday)."

Gum managed to muscle in a game-high 16 points despite being hounded all night long by Althoff junior Emilee Travnicek, a 6-3 defensive wizard.

Colson added 12 points to the winning attack.

Both of the veterans marveled at Heck's ability to handle the late-game pressure.

"For her to step up and be there for us, it's awesome," Gum said of her 14-year-old teammate.

Added Colson, "She was a really big part of this game."

Althoff took a 41-38 lead on a layup by senior Charleece Davis with 4 minutes and 24 seconds left.

The Crusaders (12-3), who had a six-game winning streak snapped, appeared to be in good shape until Heck took over.

She hit a short jumper to bring her team to within one point before drilling a long-range bomb from the right side on the next possession for a 44-43 cushion.

The Bulldogs never trailed the rest of the way.

"It was awesome to win this game because it was at home and we had so many people here," Gum said.

Althoff bolted out of the gate in the third period using a 9-2 blitz to take a 33-28 lead. Senior Bella Peterson, who finished with a team-best 15 points, capped the salvo with a 3-pointer.

Waterloo stayed within striking distance to set the stage for Heck's landmark performance.

Senior Sam Lindhorst added 10 points for the winners.

Waterloo also beat Althoff 51-36 in the championship game of the Columbia Tournament on Nov. 19.

The Crusaders put up a strong effort in the rematch but fell just short.

"I can't be disappointed," Althoff coach Bruce Romine said. "We had a chance to win and we just didn't finish. That's part of the maturation process. We'll learn from it and we'll get better."

Travnicek continued her defensive dominance in the paint with 15 rebounds and eight blocked shots.

The Crusaders went 0-21 in 2019-20 and have steadily improved.

"The next step is to win games like these," Romine said.

Waterloo, which has won six in a row, will go for its sixth successive tournament crown in the Highland Tournament next month.

"This year, we're really working hard on defense," Colson said. "Especially this tournament, defense is what won it for us."

Waterloo-Red Bud Holiday Tournament, championship: Waterloo 49, Althoff 46