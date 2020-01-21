Heckel's milestone night helps Nerinx Hall earn first win over Kirkwood since 2013

WEBSTER GROVES — Senior guard Lyndsey Heckel enjoyed a milestone moment Tuesday while helping Nerinx Hall to a milestone girls basketball victory.
Heckel scored her 1,000th career point with a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter that helped the Markers ice a 44-35 home win against Kirkwood, the No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings.
“I was just, mainly, focused on getting the win for my team," said Heckel, a St. Louis University soccer signee. "If the 1,000th came tonight, that would be great, too."
Heckel scored 16 points to lead the Markers (10-6), who scored the first seven points of the game and trailed just briefly in the third quarter before reestablishing control.
Nerinx Hall ended a six-game losing streak against Kirkwood, winning for the first time in the series since Jan. 29, 2013.
“It's 100 percent credit to them, they did a great job on defense they packed the middle,” Kirkwood coach Monica Tritz said. “This is just what we needed and, like I said, nothing but respect for Nerinx.”
After Heckel's big night, Nerinx Hall got 14 points from sophomore forward Mackenzie Duff and 10 from sophomore center Allie Carosello.
Duff scored five points to help the Markers close the third quarter on a 12-5 run, turning a 20-20 tie into a 32-25 lead.
“It helps if you hit a couple shots early, like we did,” Nerinx Hall coach Jeff Gaona said. “We played a lot of close games this year, so I like to think it helps when we get into those situations."
Natalie Bruns scored a game-high 17 points to lead Kirkwood (13-3), which had a seven-game win streak snapped.
Nerinx Hall won for the sixth time in seven outings, the lone loss a setback last week to three-time defending Class 4 state champion Incarnate Word.
The win could have further reaching effects as Nerinx Hall and Kirkwood make up two-thirds of the three-team Class 5 District 4 Tournament with Webster Groves.
“It's a weird district, considering there's only three teams,” Heckel said. “This proves that we can go into districts and say, 'We're meant to be here, too.' ”
Though the team result was the focus for the Markers, Gaona praised the individual achievement of Heckel.
“It means a ton, especially for her to get to do this at home with friends and family here,” Gaona said. “She's just a super athlete who always competes. She's just what's right with high school sports and athletics. She's a Division I soccer player that could go play basketball.”