Heckel's milestone night helps Nerinx Hall earn first win over Kirkwood since 2013

“It helps if you hit a couple shots early, like we did,” Nerinx Hall coach Jeff Gaona said. “We played a lot of close games this year, so I like to think it helps when we get into those situations."

Natalie Bruns scored a game-high 17 points to lead Kirkwood (13-3), which had a seven-game win streak snapped.

Nerinx Hall won for the sixth time in seven outings, the lone loss a setback last week to three-time defending Class 4 state champion Incarnate Word.

The win could have further reaching effects as Nerinx Hall and Kirkwood make up two-thirds of the three-team Class 5 District 4 Tournament with Webster Groves.

“It's a weird district, considering there's only three teams,” Heckel said. “This proves that we can go into districts and say, 'We're meant to be here, too.' ”

Though the team result was the focus for the Markers, Gaona praised the individual achievement of Heckel.

“It means a ton, especially for her to get to do this at home with friends and family here,” Gaona said. “She's just a super athlete who always competes. She's just what's right with high school sports and athletics. She's a Division I soccer player that could go play basketball.”