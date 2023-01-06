Henderson twins lead Howell Central past Cor Jesu, into Westminster Shootout final

TOWN AND COUNTRTY — The battle begins as soon as the word "shotgun" is called out.

Francis Howell Central sophomore twins Riley Henderson and Addie Henderson have had some dandy dustups in quest of avoiding the back seat of the family car.

"It gets pretty rough," said Shauna, mother of the two.

Riley, the slightly smaller Henderson sister, has a distinct strategy for landing up front next to Mom.

"I box (Addie) out like I'm going for a rebound," Riley said. "I just don't let her get anywhere near the door."

Addie also has an aggressive approach.

"Sometimes, I just push her out of the way," Addie said.

The two might have their share of sibling battles, like most twins. But on the court there nothing but perfect harmony.

"Playing with her out there is really cool," Addie said.

The Henderson twins were at their best Friday night.

Addie pumped in a game-high 12 points and Riley anchored a rock-solid defensive effort to lead the Spartans to a 42-18 win over Cor Jesu in the semifinal round of the Westminster Shootout.

Howell Central (7-3), the defending tournament champion, will face Pattonville (7-1) in the title contest at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Henderson duo got the Spartans rolling right from the start of Friday's contest.

Addie drilled a 3-pointer to break a 6-all tie midway through the period. Riley followed with a long-range bomb 137 seconds later for a 12-8 cushion.

Both of the Henderson's had five points each in the opening quarter to kick-start the Spartans to a 15-9 cushion.

Howell Central scored the first eight points of second quarter to take control 23-9.

Addie capped off a near-perfect opening 16 minutes with a 3-pointer in the closing seconds for a 26-11 lead at the break.

"They're both feisty," Howell Central coach Hayley Leake said of the twins. "They get their hands on the basketball. And even when they don't, they create passes that their teammates can get their hands on.

"They're super-important in everything we do."

Riley is a soccer standout as well. Addie shines on the volleyball court.

So the only time they are together on the high school level is on the hardwood.

Riley was born first by 10 minutes, which she said gives her the right to boss little sister around.

Addie very rarely listens to Riley.

"I do what I want anyway," Addie says. "Not what she tells me."

The 15-year-olds are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to drive, which will put an end to the near decade long battle for the front seat.

For now, the two are reveling in the Spartans' recent success.

Howell Central won five of its first six games before a pair of stumbles in the St. Dominic Tournament over the holidays.

The Spartans got back on track with a 43-26 win over St. Charles West on Thursday in the opening round of the seven-team Westminster affair.

And as usual, it was their defense that made the difference. They have held their opponents to 34 points or less in all seven wins.

"The kind of defense we play is not error-proof," Leake said. "We just ask that they out-hustle them and contest everything."

Howell Central held Cor Jesu (7-3) without a field goal during a stretch of 6:23 in the first half. It limited the Chargers to just five points from late in the first period to early in the fourth stanza.

Senior Briana Mason and sophomore Audrey Blaine added 10 points each to the winning attack. Riley Henderson, who averages 6.8 points to Addie's 5.2, finished with seven points.

Cor Jesu stayed close in the opening period behind freshman Lauren Ortwerth, who finished with a team-high seven points.

The Chargers are without long time coach John Neff, who stepped down for personal reasons last month.

New Cor Jesu coach Mary Kay Brandt said her team simply struggled to find its shooting touch.

"We just couldn't buy a basket," Brandt said. "Our effort could have been a little more consistent. Missing layups got to us on the defensive end and our focus went out the window."

Westminster Shootout, semifinal: Francis Howell Central 42, Cor Jesu 18