ST. PETERS — Faith Henke was thrilled to see all the blood, sweat and tears she put in rehabbing pay off.

The St. Dominic senior forward tore her left knee playing club volleyball last spring and knew there would be no way to make it back in time for the fall high school volleyball season, a campaign in which her squad finished fourth in the state.

So, Henke made it a point to work hard for nine months to get back for her senior basketball season, and it paid dividends Thursday when she came off the bench and scored a career-high 12 points to help the Crusaders claim a 56-49 overtime win over Warrenton in a Class 5 District 4 quarterfinal game at Fort Zumwalt South.

“Tearing my ACL back in March, I never really would have seen myself back on the court, so it's a joy to be back out here and playing with these girls,” Henke said. “It definitely wasn't an easy ride to get here, but I'm excited I finally got on the court. I'm starting to get more comfortable with more playing time and I'm starting to see results.”

Fourth-seeded St. Dominic (15-12) advanced to play No. 1 seed Lutheran St. Charles (22-5) in a district semifinal matchup at 2 p.m. Saturday at Zumwalt South.

“We've played them twice already this year and they've gotten us both times,” St. Dominic coach Justin Wilmes said. “It's one of those things where we talk about any given day going out and competing, playing hard and doing what you do.”

Fifth-seeded Warrenton (17-10), which beat St. Dominic in last year's district final, played Thursday without leading scorer Naveah Hill, who was out with an illness. The Warriors instead got solid contributions across the board from players like Isabel Benke (11 points), Kendall Taylor (9), Sophi Mueller (9) and Zoe Klaus (8).

“Being down our post player tonight, that's 15 points and 10 rebounds (per game), so she's kind of the glue to our inside offensively and defensively,” Warrenton coach Hannah Logan said. “I told them before the game started someone was gonna have to step up. I do think they did a great job as a team stepping up individually to fill that spot that was missing tonight.”

St. Dominic had two other players score in double figures as Anna Burcham and Madison Lynch each had 11 points. Kennedy Hoff had perhaps the biggest basket of the night — a 3-pointer to start the Crusaders off and running in the overtime period.

“It's one of those things where Kennedy hadn't played a whole lot in the fourth quarter, but we put her back in and she stepped up and contributed. So, everybody's got to be ready at any time,” Wilmes said. “The biggest thing for her is confidence. We've been telling her all year, 'If you're open, shoot it,' and she stepped into it and knocked it down.”

The game started slow for both teams, who each only have one player averaging double figures in scoring this season (Hill and Lynch). Henke's two free throws with 12.2 seconds left capped a 6-2 run that gave the Crusaders an 8-6 lead after the first eight minutes.

“I kind of felt like everyone was a little bit nervous and the ball was kind of a hot potato at both ends,” Logan said. “I think it was 3-2 for the longest time and I said, 'Well, we might win this game 3-2.'”

The scoring picked up in the second quarter as St. Dominic outscored Warrenton 17-15 to bring a 25-21 lead into the halftime locker room.

“We've said this year that we were gonna have to win ugly,” Wilmes said. “We have to compete. There's gonna be good points, there's gonna be low points. Talk about the highs and cheer other on, and for the lows, tell your teammate to shake it off and move on to the next play.”

The Crusaders' Rylee McDowell notched the first bucket of the second half, but the Warriors then reeled off 12 straight points in a span of 2 minutes, 54 seconds to take a 33-27 lead on Mueller's triple from the head of the key.

“The focus of the second half was we had to have ball pressure and we had to box out on defense,” Logan said. “Offensive rebounding for them was killing us and I told them we had to be able to find them and get a body on them, pull it down and be strong with it. And when we came out in the second half, we did that.”

St. Dominic, though, rallied back with eight straight points to go up by two before Taylor warmed up for some late-game heroics by drilling a trey with 4.5 seconds left to give Warrenton a 36-35 lead after three quarters.

The teams traded the lead five straight times after that, capped by Henke's second successive conventional 3-point play to make it 43-41 Crusaders with 4:58 remaining in regulation.

“That was awesome,” she said. “I wouldn't be able to do it without my teammates and their passes. On the and-ones, they were hyping me up. It was a lot of fun.”

The Crusader lead was three with 57 seconds left when the Warriors took possession. They missed a 3-point attempt and then missed a pair of free throws and another 3-point try before they got another offensive rebound and got it to Taylor, who drained her third triple of the game with 18.1 seconds left to tie it 47-47.

“That was exactly what we wanted,” Logan said. “We joke with her all the time in practice that she's gonna have the time to shine, and she did.”

St. Dominic turned the ball over with less than a second left and couldn't give off a game-winning shot attempt, so the game went to overtime.

Hoff's trey just 28 seconds into the extra session gave the Crusaders a lead they would not relinquish. It was the only field goal they made in OT, but they converted 6 of 12 free throws in extra time to ice the win.

“We made enough and eked it out in the end,” Wilmes said. “We've had games where we shot 80 percent this year and we've had games where we shot 50. This was one of the 50s. It's one of those things where we'll get back in the gym, shoot a lot of free throws and then look forward to Saturday.”

Warrenton got a layup from Klaus to cut it to 53-49, but it would be the only points the Warriors would score in a decisive 9-2 OT period that ended their season.

“In the overtime, they came out and hit that three and we just couldn't answer,” Logan said. “We kept trying, but we couldn't get our threes going to give us a chance to get back.”

Class 5 District 4, first round: St. Dominic 56, Warrenton 49 (OT)