HIGHLAND, Ill. — Larissa Taylor tried not to laugh.

The Highland High junior forward let out a quiet chuckle when coach Clint Hamilton told his players back in November that they had the capability of winning 20 games and a regional title.

Coming off a disastrous 8-24 campaign, one of the worst in school history, the boast seemed unlikely.

Even Hamilton's wife, Emmarie didn't believe.

"She gave me that look that told me I was crazy," Clint Hamilton said.

Junior guard Lauren Maas also was skeptical.

"You just sort of nod your head like you agree," Maas said. "But I wasn't that sure."

No one is laughing now.

Highland continued its amazing turnaround with a thrilling 52-49 win over rival Waterloo in the championship game of the Class 3A Highland Regional on Friday in Madison County.

The victorious Bulldogs (24-7) will face Mattoon (15-16) in a semifinal of the Centralia Sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Highland captured its 16th regional crown following a pair of extremely rough seasons.

Hamilton made sure to keep the spirits up as his charges entered play this year with a host of question marks.

"Losing (24) games is not what we're about," senior Grace Wilke said.

That rough season is a distant memory thanks to a gritty group of girls who were determined to put the tradition-rich program back on the map.

"We've all got very good connections with each other," Wilke said. "This is a close team."

It showed during crunch time Friday night.

Highland used a 10-1 run over the final 2 minutes and 25 seconds to snatch the game away from Waterloo (19-11), which carried a four-game winning streak into the contest.

Freshman Jordan Bircher triggered the spurt with an old-fashioned 3-point play that swung the momentum in the host's favor.

"I felt like someone had to do it," Bircher said. "I knew that if I drove to the basket, I was probably going to get fouled and I could make the free throws."

Bircher, who is averaging 6.3 points per game, had eight points and has made a habit out of coming up big in the clutch. She drilled a late shot to beat Civic Memorial 59-57 on Dec. 19.

"She doesn't know about the big stage," Hamilton said. "She just plays."

Taylor also came up huge with a team-high 14 points. Another newbie, freshman Sophie Schroeder, added eight points. Wilke, who was hounded all night long, chipped in with seven points.

"What a game," Hamilton said. "We got a few fortunate bounces, got a little lucky really."

Waterloo took a 46-41 lead on a basket from Liv Colson just 43 seconds into the final period. Taylor added a free throw before the teams buckled down on defense with four jump ball calls during a seven-possession stretch.

Taylor brought Highland to within 46-45 with a short jumper and subsequent foul shot. Bircher followed with the 3-point play before Waterloo senior standout Norah Gum, who finished with 17 points, sank two free throws for a 49-48 lead with 1:26 remaining.

But Bircher answered by hitting two foul shots with 29 ticks on the clock. Wilke canned two more free throws 13 seconds later.

Waterloo had potential game-tying 3-pointers from Gum and Colson go awry in the final seconds.

"We just started locking down on defense," the 6-foot Taylor said.

Maas, who missed all of last season with an injury, hit successive shots in the third quarter to put her team up 38-36.

The contest between the Mississippi Valley Conference rivals was intense from the opening whistle. The second half featured seven lead changes and four ties.

No team led by more than five points over the final 26:44.

Highland won the two regular season meetings between the teams 60-54 and 54-52 to grab the league title.

"We knew how tough it would be to beat them three times," Hamilton said. "It took a heck of an effort to do it."

Highland won its first six games and held a 10-1 record in mid-December.

That told the players Hamilton's preseason boast could come true.

"All year long we just kept getting better and believing in ourselves," Wilke said.

Waterloo caught fire at the end of the campaign as well, winning five of its last six games heading into play on Friday.

But it simply couldn't get the job done in the closing minutes.

"We knew there could be a run coming if we didn't take care of the ball," Waterloo coach Jake Schneider said. "We didn't and they were able to cash in a few points there at the end. We just coughed it up a few too many times."

Class 3A Highland Regional, final: Highland 52, Waterloo 49