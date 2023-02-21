CENTRALIA — Larissa Taylor knew her team's offense would come around at some point Tuesday night.

That point came late in the second quarter and early in the third in Highland's Class 3A Centralia Sectional girls basketball game against Mattoon at Trout Arena.

Held to just 16 points through the first 14 minutes of play, the Bulldogs scored a couple of baskets in the final two minutes of the first half and then went on a 13-2 run in the first five minutes of the second half to turn a close game on its ear in Highland's 52-28 victory.

“I think we definitely had jitters, but we got talked to in the locker room and talked to in the huddles and the jitters left,” said Taylor, a junior forward who scored a game-high 15 points. “Once we started hitting threes, we got some layups and the free throws finally came as well, so it was just step by step.”

Highland (25-7) will play in a sectional final for the first time since 2020 when the Bulldogs won that game and advanced as far as supersectionals. The Bulldogs will take on Mount Vernon (28-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Centralia.

“We're super excited. Any time you get to the Sweet 16, you feel pretty good about it,” Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. “Mount Vernon is very athletic. It's gonna be a little bit more of an uptempo game, I think, so it's gonna be a different game plan.”

Mattoon (16-17), which had just one senior in Lily Ghere, had trouble getting its offense going all game and had no one score in double figures with Emily Maple's 8 points leading the way.

“Lily was our returning starter from last year and our point guard (Maple) got some minutes, but for most of them this was brand new, so to come from where we were, I'm very proud of them,” Green Wave coach Troy Haacke said. “Of those 17 losses, I think we had nine games within six (points), so our record could be flip-flopped a little differently, but it was a learning curve.”

The first quarter was back-and-forth with three ties and four lead changes. Neither team led by more than two points until Sophie Schroeder sank a pair of free throws with 34.2 seconds left to give Highland a 12-9 lead after the first eight minutes.

The first six minutes of the second quarter were nothing for either offense to write home about with a Teygen Sewell bucket cutting it to one and four free throws for the Bulldogs, but each offense was able to gain a little more traction in the final two minutes.

Taylor converted a conventional three-point play with 1:36 left to push the Highland out to 18-11 before Maple was also able to convert an and-one at the other end nearly a minute later. Addison Crask immediately responded with a 3-point basket seven seconds later to give the Bulldogs the 21-14 advantage they enjoyed at the half.

“Addison made a big shot before halftime, for sure. We had to get the lid off the bucket. We were playing so tight wanting somebody else to make a shot. But when they saw a couple go in, they finally got in the flow,” Hamilton said. “That first half was nerves, I guess. I don't know how else to explain it. We had some silly, silly turnovers, but defensively we did a really nice job holding them to 14 points. I would have liked to rebounded better in the first half, but we did get that cleaned up after halftime and that helped us go on that run.”

Taylor was a key part of the Bulldogs' decisive run. Besides her and-one at the end of the first half, she had seven points in the 13-2 surge to give her 10 of Highland's 16 points during an overall 16-2 that turned a four-point game into an 18-point margin.

Taylor also got the Bulldogs off and running in the fourth quarter with a basket as they bumped the lead up to as much as 27 before the final winning margin of 24.

In the end, the Green Wave had no answer for the 6-foot Taylor inside.

“Our conference had some pretty tall girls, so we faced that, but it's never easy,” Haacke said. “And our big, Teygen, had some foul trouble and that makes it a little harder.”

After a first-round regional loss last season, Taylor is looking forward to playing for a sectional title Thursday night.

“Last year, I feel like we didn't reach our potential, so it's definitely a step forward,” she said. “It's definitely something new for us, but as long as we keep practicing hard the way we have been, we should be able to keep winning.”