TAYLORVILLE, Ill. — The initial surge is not what deflated the Highland girls’ basketball team Monday night.

But the second wave was insurmountable.

Within two possessions after the first quarter, the Bulldogs quickly had any semblance of momentum fizzle. Lincoln dominated the pivotal second frame on the way to a 61-39 victory against Highland in the Class 3A Taylorville Super-Sectional at Dolph Stanley Court.

The Railers (35-0), who are the lone undefeated girls’ basketball team remaining in the state, went on a 24-3 run in those eight minutes and forced six turnovers. That put Highland in a 39-12 halftime deficit.

“They come in waves, man. They don’t stop, either,” Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. “One or two turnovers, they smell blood in the water. … We did a nice job attacking early, but they just wore us down.”

Junior guard Kloe Froebe led Lincoln’s charge with 40 points, including 27 in the first half.

For eight minutes, the Bulldogs (26-8) held their own as they tried to earn their first state tournament appearance since finishing third in 2016.

Jordan Bircher’s 3-pointer from the top of the key and a Sophie Schroeder bucket capped a 9-4 run that got Highland within 12-9 with 2 minutes and 29 seconds left in the opening stanza. Kloe Froebe’s 3-pointer late in the quarter extended the Lincoln advantage to 15-9, but Highland had some confidence.

Better yet, Larissa Taylor’s bucket 41 seconds into the frame had the Bulldogs within four points. The good vibes, though, would not last.

Lincoln scored on six of its next seven possessions, extending its lead to 27-11 midway through the frame. In that same span, the Bulldogs missed two free throws, five shots and committed three turnovers.

“We played Lincoln basketball in the second quarter,” said Lincoln coach Taylor Rohrer, whose program advanced to state for the first time since 1999. “That’s what these kids are capable of. They play great defense, then they capitalize on that. They did a great job.”

A smothering 1-2-2 full-court press and offensive efficiency carried the Railsplitters to 35 wins in as many contests. Entering the game, Lincoln had won by an average of 39.1 points.

The second quarter epitomized its dominance.

During that time, the Railsplitters converted nine of their 13 shot attempts and forced six turnovers. Froebe, a junior guard who already has surpassed 2,000 career points, was the catalyst.

“She’s the real deal,” Hamilton said. “She can score from all three levels. When she gets it going, it’s hard to stop her.”

Froebe scored 14 of Lincoln’s final 16 points in the tide-turning second quarter.

“We had to put our foot on the gas. We did that,” Froebe said. “We did what Lincoln basketball does. We turned up the defense. We fed off each other on the offensive end. We executed our game plan perfectly.”

Highland’s objective was handling the Railsplitters’ defensive pressure, hoping it could get into a half-court game and establish an offensive rhythm. Taylor’s basket early in the second quarter was its only field goal in the frame.

Addison Crask’s 3-pointer from the right corner early in the third ended a 9-minute field goal drought, but the Bulldogs were down 41-17 at that point. Once it beat the pressure, Highland had to rush shots.

“They’re long and athletic,” said Taylor, who scored eight points. “That was hard to beat.”

For eight minutes, Highland, which received nine points from Schroeder and six from Crask, handled the pressure on both ends.

“We wanted to jump on them,” Hamilton said. “They’re a team that wins by a wide margin every game they play. We were hoping to get to the second half and be within a couple of possessions and put them in a position they’re not normally in. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to do that.”

Put to the test early, Lincoln proved its undefeated record was legit.

“The intimidation of the press and the crowd,” Taylor said, “it just all piled up on us.”