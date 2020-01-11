Highland pulls away from Greenville in Highland Shootout opener

LaPorta also pulled down 12 rebounds while battling against 6-foot-4 Comets senior standout Megan Hallemann.

"We knew we were going against a really big girl," LaPorta said. "We just had to give it our all and go for everything. No matter what, just try to get the ball."

Highland shook off a nonconference loss Thursday at Breese Central by starting on a 9-0 run against Greenville.

Bulldogs senior Ella Brown was named the game's MVP. Brown scored 15 points with five steals and three assists.

"When she gets scores a little bit, it's big for us because we have that many more shooters," Hamilton said. "When she's scoring, it's a calming effect for us. This morning, she did a great job of clearing that way for us."

Rylee Pickett led Greenville with 13 points. Hallemann had six points, six rebounds and six blocks.

Despite also having a home conference game Saturday afternoon against Litchfield, Greenville jumped at the chance to play in the Shootout in the 8:30 a.m. game against Highland.

"I think it was a good challenge, the girls played hard," Dothager said. "It's tough to play in the morning, but I thought the girls played hard. I think they'd beat anybody in our Class 2A sectional, they're a load. Like we said to the girls, you're not going to see anyone with that kind of pressure or teams that run 9-10 deep in 2A."