Highland starts fast, holds on for MVC victory over Mascoutah

HIGHLAND — Grace Wilke and the Highland girls basketball team seized their opportunity Thursday.

With Mascoutah senior Sophia Loden on the bench with two quick first-quarter fouls, the Bulldogs set the tone and rode the momentum to a 49-45 victory in an early season showdown between two of the top teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

“That was our time to step on top of them because we knew they would make a comeback at some point. We needed to get on top first and keep the lead before they came back,” Wilke said of the 17-3 advantage held by Highland after the first quarter.

Wilke, a 5-foot-10 senior, led all scorers with 21 points and four 3-pointers as the Bulldogs improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVC. Junior Larissa Taylor chipped in with 12 points and junior Lauren Maas scored six of her eight points in the fourth quarter.

Highland, which overcame 20 turnovers, was just 8-24 last season.

“Those are the kind of games where you learn a lot about your team,” said Bulldogs coach Clint Hamilton, whose team withstood Mascoutah’s last-minute surge. “We had some kids make some plays at the end. We had some kids that didn’t make plays, but hopefully they learn from that moving forward. It was a great game. Credit to Mascoutah for making a great comeback. I told the girls they were going to make a run at some point.”

The Indians (4-3, 0-2) trailed 26-18 at halftime and 32-24 after three quarters. They appeared to be out of the game after Highland used a 6-0 run, sparked by a 3 by Wilke, to take a 43-33 lead with 2 minutes and 46 seconds remaining.

But Mascoutah wouldn’t fade.

Loden, who finished with 18 points after her scoreless first quarter, had a steal and a layup to cut the gap to 43-35 with 2:05 left. A basket in the lane by Loden made it 45-40 with 38 seconds to play, but Highland got three free throws by Maas to make it 48-40.

Indians senior Katie Schneider, who had nine points, sank two free throws with 8.1 seconds remaining, cutting Highland’s lead to 48-42. Wilke was then called for an offensive foul before the ball was inbounded, and Schneider quickly capitalized with a 3. Suddenly, Mascoutah trailed just 48-45, but there were just 2.6 seconds left.

Senior Addison Crask sealed the outcome with a free throw with one second to play. Highland outscored Mascoutah from the line 18-11.

“We took a lot of bad shots and Sophie being on the bench (hurt),” Mascoutah coach Frank Evans said. “When your best player is on the bench in foul trouble for six minutes, that’s a big deal. We’ve had three losses this year and those losses are all consistent with the other team shooting two times or three times as many free throws as we did.

“We’ve got to find a way to work through that and not let that happen as much. We never did get into a rhythm until the end. Some of our kids that are really good shooters just didn’t shoot the ball well (Thursday). Katie finally hit a 3 to make it interesting.”

Junior Kaitlyn Housley came off the bench and scored 10 points for Mascoutah. The Indians, like Highland, struggled at times on offense and were charged with 14 turnovers.

Hamilton said the Bulldogs will rely heavily on Wilke.

“She’s always been a pretty good shooter for us, but we put a lot on her,” he said. “She’s got to score a lot for us because she’s a senior, our leader. She had a nice game.”

Wilke considers her ability to shoot 3s “a key part of my game.”

“I’m not as comfortable with driving and handling the ball, so I like kick-out 3s and I feel like I can be relied on for that,” she said. “It felt nice (to make them).

“It’s great to be 2-0 in the conference, start off strong and look forward to the rest of the conference (schedule).”

Evans said the Indians’ first-quarter hole was huge considering the resurgence of the Highland program. Last year, the Bulldogs didn’t get their seventh win until Jan. 31.

“Highland played very well. They’re a good team,” Evans said. “They’ve beaten some good teams and they do it because they play hard together. I haven’t seen (Wilke) shoot the 3 like she did. She’s been more of a drive girl. It was interesting to see that tonight.”

Loden fouled out with one second to play. She finished 8-for-23 from the field, unable to perform at her typically high level after the early foul difficulty.

“We knew that was our opportunity to kind of pull away,” Hamilton said. “In the second half, we had a little breathing room. They did a nice job of making a run once she got back in there. It calmed our kids down (early) to get her off the floor and just kind of play. Addison Crask did a heck of a job on her. For being undersized, she was very physical with her.”