Highland succumbs to Lanphier's speed in super-sectional loss

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Bella LaPorta and her Highland High teammates knew what was coming.

So did coach Clint Hamilton.

But the Bulldogs were unable to keep up with the ultra-quick Lanphier Lions on Monday.

The Springfield-based school used its speed to roll to a 57-46 win over Highland in the Class 3A Springfield Super-Sectional on the University of Illinois Springfield campus.

"We expected them to be quick, we saw that on film," said the six-foot LaPorta. "But in person, (they're so) fast. We had trouble keeping up with them."

That trend lasted from start to finish.

Highland, which ends the season 27-8, was never able to get into any rhythm on offense, thanks in part to the Lions up-tempo pressure.

"In practice, we'd go against six or seven players to try and simulate what they were going to do," Hamilton said. "Until you actually see it, and get it up in your face, it's a totally different speed."

Highland committed 13 turnovers including five over the first seven minutes when Lanphier bolted out to a 12-6 lead.