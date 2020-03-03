Highland succumbs to Springfield Lanphier's speed in super-sectional loss

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Bella LaPorta and her Highland High girls basketball teammates knew what was coming Monday.
So did coach Clint Hamilton.
But the Bulldogs couldn't keep up with the ultra-quick Lanphier Lions.
The Springfield-based school used its speed to roll to a 57-46 win over Highland in the Class 3A Springfield Super-Sectional on the University of Illinois Springfield campus.
"We expected them to be quick, we saw that on film," the 6-foot LaPorta said. "But in person, (they're so) fast. We had trouble keeping up with them."
That trend lasted from start to finish.
Highland (27-8) never got into any rhythm on offense, thanks in part to the Lions' up-tempo pressure.
"In practice, we'd go against six or seven players to try and simulate what they were going to do," Hamilton said. "Until you actually see it, and get it up in your face, it's a totally different speed."
Highland committed 13 turnovers, including five over the first seven minutes when Lanphier bolted out to a 12-6 lead.
The Bulldogs, who trailed by eight in the second quarter and 10 in the third period, were simply playing uphill all night long.
"We knew we were in it the whole time," explained LaPorta, a junior who finished with 21 points and nine rebounds, both game-highs. "A couple of baskets could have changed the game."
Senior Martrice Brooks led Lanphier (27-8) with 17 points. Serenity Price added 15 points.
Lanphier won its sixth in a row and will face defending champion Morton (36-0) in a state semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus in Normal. Morton has won 46 successive games, including 20 in a row by 10 points or more.
Highland junior Kirsten Taylor added 10 points. Taylor Kesner had five points and eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs stayed within striking distance until the final seconds. They climbed to within 38-35 on a basket by LaPorta with 6 minutes, 17 seconds to play. Ellie Brown and LaPorta followed with steals on back-to-back possessions, but Highland turned the ball right back over each time.
Junior Liv Wilke canned the Bulldogs only 3-pointer of the night with 1:17 left to trim the deficit to 49-44.
But Lezhauria Williams answered with a driving layup and Brooks hit six foul shots in the closing 38 seconds to seal the deal.
"We know that a lot of teams don't have as much stamina as us," Price said. "So we just outrun them."
Explained Lanphier coach Doug Collins, "Our thing is hard work in practice. We just put in what we learn in practice."
Highland never led in the contest and was tied only twice at 2-2 and 4-4.
Lanphier set the tone with its intense pressure right out of the gate. Despite struggling on offense, the Bulldogs hung around most of the night.
"I felt like a couple of baskets, a couple stops and we'd be right where we wanted to be," Hamilton said.
Highland exploded during the second half of the season and finished the campaign by winning 12 of its final 14 games.
"I wouldn't say we overachieved," Hamilton said. "I told the girls over the summer that we could make a run like this."
LaPorta, who came into the contest averaging 12.1 points and 9.4 rebounds, enjoyed the ride.
"This team is really special," she said. "You never want it to end. But getting this far, it was fun."