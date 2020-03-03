Highland succumbs to Springfield Lanphier's speed in super-sectional loss

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Bella LaPorta and her Highland High girls basketball teammates knew what was coming Monday.

So did coach Clint Hamilton.

But the Bulldogs couldn't keep up with the ultra-quick Lanphier Lions.

The Springfield-based school used its speed to roll to a 57-46 win over Highland in the Class 3A Springfield Super-Sectional on the University of Illinois Springfield campus.

"We expected them to be quick, we saw that on film," the 6-foot LaPorta said. "But in person, (they're so) fast. We had trouble keeping up with them."

That trend lasted from start to finish.

Highland (27-8) never got into any rhythm on offense, thanks in part to the Lions' up-tempo pressure.

"In practice, we'd go against six or seven players to try and simulate what they were going to do," Hamilton said. "Until you actually see it, and get it up in your face, it's a totally different speed."

Highland committed 13 turnovers, including five over the first seven minutes when Lanphier bolted out to a 12-6 lead.