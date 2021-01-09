Highmark bounces back with help from dad as Westminster wins tournament title

But she was back to scoring in bunches in the final, scoring nine of the first 11 points as Westminster (12-1, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) opened a 23-13 lead.

Senior guard Mallory Ronshausen led Cor Jesu (6-6) with 15 points.

“A good player like Highmark may have an off night, but rarely do they have two in a row and we knew what she’s capable of doing,” Cor Jesu coach John Neff said. “We didn’t do very much well offensively or defensively. If we’re going to be competitive, our offense has to execute better and our defense has to be more active. We just didn’t have that today.”

After Highmark, junior forward Carlie Vick and sophomore forward Julia Coleman each pitched in 12 points for the Wildcats’ winning attack.

The 24-point effort was the sixth time this season Highmark has scored 20 or more points. She scored 27 points Tuesday in a victory against Nerinx Hall, tying the career best she hit twice last season.

“I said to her that she was going to play great (Saturday) because she always bounces back,” Scott Highmark said. “She knows what she needs to work on. (Friday) night, I thought she was more of a playmaker. (Howell Central) played that 1-3-1 zone and they took her out of the game, which is fine. I thought she did a great job making plays for her teammates. I said that (Cor Jesu was) going to play man today, so you should have more opportunities. I said you’re going to play great today.”

