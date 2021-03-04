Highmark saves best for last, lifts Westminster over John Burroughs in district thriller

Highmark finished with 16 points.

"I was frustrated and I let it get in my head," Highmark said. "I was able to get out of my head, shut everything out and help us win the game."

Briner and sophomore Julia Coleman held down the fort until Highmark righted herself. Briner, who came into the contest averaging 3.3 points, finished with a career-tying 12 points. She scored eight points in the first half when the Bombers bolted out to leads of 6-0, 10-2 and 31-25.

Coleman, who finished with 14 points, tallied the host's first three baskets of the final stanza to pull her team even at 44-all.

Westminster junior Reilly Brophy finished with nine points. She hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 47-second span in the second quarter. Junior center Carlie Vick hit a big triple and also recorded three blocks in the final period.

"This was the kind of game where maybe we didn't play our best, but everyone chipped in and battled," said Martin, a former assistant coach at Saint Louis University. "This whole night was about one possession at a time."